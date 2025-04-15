Fortress Awarded $919 Million AI Contract To Secure The Federal Government's Supply Chains

GSA Chooses Fortress for Comprehensive AI Third-Party Risk Management

to Strengthen National Security through 2035

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Government Solutions, LLC (Fortress), the critical supply chain cybersecurity leader, has won the 10-year, $919 million Government Services Administration's (GSA) Supply Chain Risk Illumination Professional Tools and Services (SCRIPTS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).

The contract vehicle will enable access to the Fortress suite of AI third-party risk management, supply chain risk management (SCRM), and product security products and services. Fortress secures federal, state, and local government agencies' supply chains, starting with cybersecurity and going beyond vendor compliance to manage all aspects of SCRM risk.

Today's news continues the federal government's trust in Fortress and the outcomes they are uniquely positioned to deliver. Agencies across the federal government and the U.S. military have deployed Fortress SCRM solutions. Last month, the company received Impact Level 6 (IL6) accreditation from the United States Navy, allowing Fortress to process both Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Secret levels of data.

"I could not be prouder of the Fortress team and our partners. Relentless teamwork enabled the Fortress Team to emerge as a winner from a crowded field. I am equally proud that our Federal Government decided to move away from pretty tools and sole source awards towards AI solutions that deliver real value to the Department of Defense that fights to keep China and other countries from stealing from America." said Alex Santos, CEO of Fortress

Supplier cybersecurity risk can only be reduced through radical transparency, a comprehensive view of the origins of hardware and software components and ongoing real-time audits that identify vulnerabilities and provide mitigation solutions. Fortress enables government agencies to gather all critical supplier data to identify all cyber risks, remediate vulnerabilities and protect our national security.

Fortress Government Solutions complies with Executive Order 14017 to Secure America's Supply Chains, E.O. 14028 to secure software development, has committed to the CISA Secure by Design pledge, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants SOC 2 compliance, and meets all National Institute of Standards and Technology 800-53 SCRM requirements.

The SCRIPTS BPA provides agencies with an efficient and cost-effective procurement path to access Fortress's cybersecurity and supply chain risk mitigation offerings. All services and products available through this BPA are aligned with Fortress's existing GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), ensuring a broad and flexible range of solutions that meet evolving mission requirements.

Fortress

