Marpai, Inc. To Present At The Planet Microcap Showcase Las Vegas

The investor conference is in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 24, 2025

TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI ), a technology platform company, which operates as a national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) through its subsidiaries and offers affordable, intelligent, healthcare solutions to self-funded employer health plans, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 5:30 PM (Local Time -PST). Marpai's CEO, Damien Lamendola and CFO, Steve Johnson will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM (Las Vegas, NV Local Time PST)

Webcast:



If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Marpai, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI ) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit , the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit .

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

SOURCE Marpai

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED