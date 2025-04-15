THE VISUALIZE GROUP TO ACQUIRE BMM TESTLABS, PARTNERING WITH CEO MARTIN STORM TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN REGULATED GAMING

Strategic acquisition positions BMM for rapid global expansion and increased operational scale in the fast-growing regulated gaming sector

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visualize Group ("Visualize"), a private investment firm focused on concentrated investing in mission-critical, services-based companies, today announced that it has agreed to acquire BMM Testlabs ("BMM"), a leading provider of testing, inspection, compliance, and certification ("TICC") services for the global regulated gaming industry. BMM Testlabs' President and Chief Executive Officer Martin Storm will retain a significant stake as part of the transaction and continue leading the business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and founded in 1981, BMM provides TICC services to gaming product suppliers in regulated gaming markets across six continents. With a 44-year track record of commitment to integrity, innovation, and technical excellence, BMM ensures that gaming products meet regulatory standards and deliver secure, fair, and reliable experiences. Visualize will seek to uphold BMM's reputation of service excellence and invest in supporting its customer base as regulated gaming markets continue to expand and grow globally.

As part of the transaction, Visualize will implement a broad-based employee ownership program to allow BMM's employees the opportunity to participate in Visualize's value creation plan for BMM, which includes several pre-identified organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

BMM Testlabs President and Chief Executive Officer Martin Storm said, "For 44 years, BMM has dedicated itself to becoming the premier service provider and partner to gaming regulators, suppliers, and operators, ensuring that regulated gaming is conducted safely, transparently, and compliantly. It's a privilege to contribute to this journey and witness the achievement of our ambitious goals. Partnering with Visualize marks an exciting new chapter, as together we will drive growth for BMM and seize the immense opportunities within the evolving gaming market."

C.C. Melvin Ike, Managing Partner of Visualize, said, "As thematic investors, we strive to invest in exceptional businesses and management teams providing mission-critical services in growing markets. BMM exemplifies this. Our team has closely studied the rapid global expansion of regulated gaming markets, and we believe this trajectory will continue. As new jurisdictions open around the world, the need for safe and compliant gaming continues to rise. With its global footprint, track record of technical leadership, and trusted reputation in the market, we believe BMM is the best-positioned regulatory technology platform to capitalize on the market opportunity. We're thrilled to collaborate with Storm and the entire team at BMM."

Advisors

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to Visualize. Gadens acted as legal counsel to BMM Testlabs.

About The Visualize Group

Visualize is a private investment firm dedicated to making concentrated and high-conviction investments in companies operating within mission-critical, services-based sectors. Through its Cornerstone & Control strategy, the firm invests in generationally enduring businesses as a collaborative partner in public companies and a controlling partner in private companies.

The term "Visualize" embodies the firm's core mission: partnering with exceptional management teams to reimagine, recreate, and redesign – to Visualize – the next generation of industry-defining businesses.

Founded in 2023, Visualize is led by C. C. Melvin Ike, a former Managing Director at Blackstone, alongside accomplished investors from Golden Gate Capital, Silver Lake, and HIG Capital. The firm is backed by a strong roster of investors, including university endowments, foundations, and notable family offices, including many of the prominent investors and business builders that worked with Mr. Ike throughout his career. The firm remains a 100% employee-owned partnership. Learn more at .

About BMM Testlabs

BMM is the longest-established and most experienced private independent gaming certification lab in the world. BMM has provided professional technical and regulatory compliance services to the gaming industry since 1981.

BMM has been successfully testing and certifying the full scope of Class III, Class II, VLT, AWP, HHR, online/iGaming, sports betting, social, pari-mutuel, and lottery products for over four decades. BMM authored the first set of independent gaming standards in 1992 and the first set of online gaming standards in 2001.

BMM established the BMM Innovation Group ("BIG") in 2019 to provide cutting-edge and protective technology services centered around cybersecurity (BIG Cyber) and virtual training (RG24seven Virtual Training) services for the global gaming industry.

BMM was awarded the independently voted, highly respected VIXIO 'Testing Service or Solution Provider of the Year' Award in 2024.

BMM employs more than 600 people in 16 global locations and has more than 700 licenses to serve its customers globally in gaming. BMM's world headquarters are in Las Vegas (USA) with offices in Argentina, Australia (Melbourne and Sydney), Brazil, Canada, India, Italy, Macau, Romania, Peru, Poland, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, and Spain. For more information on BMM Testlabs, please visit bmm .

