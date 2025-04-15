Christopher Todd Capital Acquires Two BTR Neighborhoods In Dallas-Fort Worth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seller Is NexMetro Communities









Christopher Todd Neighborhoods Elizabeth Creek - Justin, Texas

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christopher Todd Capital has acquired two Texas Build-to-Rent (BTR) communities in the greater Dallas-Fort-Worth metroplex from NexMetro Communities. The two stabilized communities represent a combined total of 335 homes. The sale price was not disclosed. Willow Bridge was selected as the property management company based on their expertise in BTR.

“We have always had great respect for NexMetro's industry leadership and their communities,” said Todd Wood, CEO of Christopher Todd Communities. Brent Long, President of Christopher Todd Capital and Christopher Todd Communities added“this acquisition extends our footprint into the DFW area, on the tail of other recent acquisitions in Phoenix and Houston.” In total, Christopher Todd has acquired more than $250M of purpose-built cottage style communities in the last 12 months, with the plan to add several more communities.

The transaction benefits the business goals of both companies: NexMetro, the seller, is focused on building capital to invest in new Avilla Homes project development; Christopher Todd, the buyer, is currently focused on the acquisition of existing BTR projects, company officials said.

The two communities now under Christopher Todd's ownership will undergo a capital infusion and rebranding to enhance their lifestyle offerings. The communities will also be the first to be unveiled as Christopher Todd Neighborhoods, a new brand within the company's family of brands. The communities are Christopher Todd Neighborhoods Celina Park at 3420 S. Dallas Pkwy, Celina, Texas (Collin Co) and Christopher Todd Neighborhoods Elizabeth Creek located at 1104 State Highway 114, Justin, Texas (Denton Co). These are the second and third Texas acquisitions made by Christopher Todd in the last six months. The company also recently purchased a 314-home community, now called Cottage Living, near the Woodlands in Houston.

NexMetro has developed 13 other neighborhoods in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with more in its pre-acquisition pipeline. Across the Sunbelt, NexMetro has 58 BTR neighborhoods either completed, under construction, or in lease-up.“This transaction provides the opportunity to realize a competitive return for our investors while freeing up capital for new ventures,” said NexMetro CEO Josh Hartmann.

Willow Bridge, one of the nation's largest property management companies, has been retained for these two communities. With more than sixty years of real estate excellence, Willow Bridge also successfully manages Christopher Todd's community in Houston.“They are not only very strategic and experienced, but Willow Bridge understands how important the resident experience is to us,” said Long.

About Christopher Todd Capital:

Christopher Todd Capital is a privately-held family office that owns Christopher Todd Communities, the nation's most respected BTR cottage-style brand. Its roots began over 30 years ago with the startup and subsequent sale of one of the nation's largest organic bakeries. The founder, Todd Wood, then deployed that capital to fuel the startup and growth of Christopher Todd Communities through development primarily in Arizona. Christopher Todd Capital is now also purchasing and investing in existing BTR assets. .

About NexMetro :

NexMetro Communities is the nation's leading developer of build-to-rent (BTR) neighborhoods offering lifestyle-conscious consumers a luxury leased home experience without the burdens of ownership. Established in 2012, NexMetro has developed Avilla Homes neighborhoods in prime Sunbelt submarkets including Phoenix, Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, Austin and Tampa. The company has redefined the traditional housing market by combining the convenience of apartment living with the comforts of a single-family home, with more than 60 neighborhoods completed, under construction and in development. NexMetro is the proven leader in the space, delivering with its business partners an in-demand lifestyle to our consumers and exceptional results to our investors. For more information visit .

About Willow Bridge:

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States' most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 5,200 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages over 220,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com .

