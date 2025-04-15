Careconnect Announces First Fully Integrated And Automated Applicant Tracking Medical Screenings

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareConnect, LLC, a leader in homecare AI, software, and services, today announced the general availability of Occupational Health Services automated and integrated directly through Home Health Care Hire , its Applicant Tracking System (ATS), purpose-built for Homecare and Post-Acute Healthcare.

This release integrates CareConnect's advanced applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance with best-in-class occupational health services, powered by Mobile Health. With over 6,500 nationwide locations and a wide array of available compliance services, the combination allows agencies to lower acquisition costs, reduce onboarding costs, and get new caregivers into shifts quicker (the primary reason for new hire churn in a market facing 80% home caregiver churn).

Pre-Hire Occupational Health Scheduling

Occupational Health services can be scheduled directly in Home Health Care Hire, and results flow back into the ATS as soon as they are available; greatly reducing manual human effort and time in the hiring funnel for the candidate. "Our focus has always been helping agencies optimize their workflows, with caregivers at the center. Time in the new hire funnel is the primary reason caregivers churn before reaching their first visit. Integrating pre-hire medicals with our homecare-focused applicant tracking is a potent combination that allows agencies to hire new caregivers and onboard them up to 40% faster. The biggest drop-off we see in the hiring process is during credentialing, and this mitigates that risk," said Matt McGinty, CEO of CareConnect.

Pay for Individual Services, Not Packages

Caregivers enter the hiring process with a wide array of credentials. Many Occupational Health vendors charge for pre-hire packages when caregivers only need one or two tests or a physical during the hiring process. CareConnect loads pre-hire packages but allows recruiters to deselect any tests or services that don't apply; thereby saving costs. "For years, agencies have been paying for tests they don't need. As a former agency management software owner, I can tell you this is a game-changer that can save even smaller agencies thousands of dollars," said Michael Appel, GM/SVP of Homecare at CareConnect and founder of Arrow Solutions, which was bought by AlayaCare in 2020. In addition, clients using the CareConnect ATS also get preferential bundled pricing for occupational health services that they won't find with other, more manual offerings prone to human error.

Customizable Services by State, Job Function, Sector

Occupational Health requirements in New York are different than those in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and other states. The requirements for a PCA/HHA can be vastly different than an RN/LPN or other caregivers and job functions. This has applications not just in homecare, but in the wider healthcare spectrum like home health, long-term care, and more as caregivers cross the post-acute care spectrum. Once you dial in exactly what you need for each job function and location, the system takes care of the rest.

Changing the Compliance Landscape

"This is just the beginning. In the next 60 days, we will integrate occupational health into our entire end-to-end compliance system, boosting retention by messaging agencies and caregivers before they lose their compliance, integrating that into our AI and offering insights and predictive analytics that cover the entire caregiver lifecycle. All of these services are also immediately accessible via our recruiting process outsourcing (RPO). Stay tuned," added McGinty.

About CareConnect

CareConnect's AI-powered suite of solutions provides homecare agencies with the tools to efficiently streamline workflows, decrease caregiver hiring/onboarding time and costs, increase referrals, reduce cost penalties, improve caregiver engagement, and gain valuable insights through predictive analytics – all in one place – allowing agencies to better recruit, engage, and retain caregivers.

