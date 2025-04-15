Black Hammer Launches New Line Of Safety Trainers And Safety Boots For Spring 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newcastle Under-Lyme, Newcastle, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hammer , one of Britain's fastest-growing safety footwear and workwear brands, announced the launch of six new safety shoes designed for Spring 2025. Tailored for warehouse professionals, factory teams, and everyday DIYers, this innovative collection combines durability, comfort, and lightweight design.









Black Hammer 2900 CrossFire



The release includes a curated range of Safety Boots and Safety Trainers to meet the evolving needs of workers seeking protection without compromising comfort or mobility. This drop includes the Black Hammer 2900 CrossFire , 2300 Echo , 2100 Range , 2700 Summit , and 2500 Razor models - engineered for performance in challenging environments.

Spring 2025 Footwear Collection



Each new model in the lineup offers distinct benefits for different working conditions:



Black Hammer 2900 CrossFire – High-cut, reinforced ankle safety trainer built for maximum impact protection. Also view the second CrossFire image .

Black Hammer 2300 Echo – A breathable, lightweight trainer with a soft upper for flexibility. Also see Echo second view .

Black Hammer 2100 Range – Low-profile and durable, suited for high-movement warehouse tasks. Alternate angle: 2100 Range image 2 .

Black Hammer 2700 Summit – Built for rugged indoor/outdoor conditions with aggressive tread. Additional view: 2700 Summit image 2 .

Black Hammer 2500 Razor – A hybrid trainer with a sporty silhouette and reinforced toe cap. View Razor image 2 . Bla ck Hammer 3400 Blade - A lightweight and comfortable safety trainer with a steel toe cap 3400 Blade Image 2

These models were developed to support users who spend long hours on hard surfaces, deal with hazards such as slippery floors, sharp objects and debris, climb ladders, operate heavy machinery, or tackle physically demanding projects in their spare time.



Meeting the Needs of a Versatile Workforce



Meeting the Needs of a Versatile Workforce“Today's workers need more from their safety footwear-versatility, all-day comfort, and safety-first engineering, that comes at an accessible price point,” said Hai La, spokesperson at Black Hammer.“This launch meets that need with a collection equally suited for industrial floors, warehouses, caterers or weekend projects at home.”

Black Hammer's new line aims to make safety gear wearable without compromising protection, furthering the brand's commitment to functional design and trade-focused innovation.



About Black Hammer

Founded in 2014, Black Hammer is one of the UK's leading independently owned safety footwear brands. Serving both B2B and B2C sectors-including government contracts and international retailers-Black Hammer is trusted by over 740,000 trade professionals worldwide for dependable, comfortable workwear that is third-party independently tested to exceed EU and UK Safety standards at an accessible price.

They are also renowned for an industry-leading six-month sole warranty on all their footwear.









Black hammer 2100 Range





