Community Based Care Announces Rebranding, Changes Name To Amivie, Focusing On Trust And Empowerment

Amivie Has Unveiled a New Name, New Logo and New Website as Part of Extensive Rebranding Initiative

- Mike Kotzen, President, CEO, AmivieRESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Amivie, formerly known as Community Based Care , is proud to announce it has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and renewal of its mission and vision. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to Amivie. The word“Amivie” is a combination of“amity” meaning friendship and trust and“vie” meaning life. This embodies our belief that everyone deserves to live this best life to the fullest, and we are here to support them in doing so."We are excited about this rebrand and what it represents for our organization," said, Mike Kotzen, President, CEO, Amivie.“Amivie is more than just a name change, it's a reflection of our values and commitment to our clients and our care givers. We want to create a sense of community and trust for those seeking care and those who provide that care, and we believe Amivie captures that perfectly."At Amivie, care goes beyond a service-it's a promise to stand by you every step of the way, ensuring support and reliability. The rebrand to Amivie is not just about a name, but a further commitment to our values and quality service. Our rebranding reaffirms our promise to those we serve. We are committed to upholding our values of integrity, compassion, inclusion, collaboration and safety, and we are excited to continue our journey as Amivie.About AmivieAmivie formally known as Community Based Care (CBC) is a family of providers that supports people, in their homes, with individualized support needs to achieve their best health and fullest lives. We match the right team of professionals to people in their communities who need support, with compassion and convenience. Amivie's goal is provide people across the country with exceptional home and community-based services and offer our teammates fulfilling careers, honoring each individual's unique aspirations. For more information visit Amivie

