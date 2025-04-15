403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Glowzu Makes a Sunny Debut as WOW Skin Science Launches Japanese Yuzu SPF 70 Sunscreen in India
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 15, 2025: WOW Skin Science, India’s leading beauty, skincare, and wellness brand, is set to unveil a new face in Indian skincare – Glowzu, the brand’s first-ever skincare mascot, introduced as the cheerful ambassador for its latest launch – WOW Japanese Yuzu + Vitamin C with 5 Ceramides Dewy Bright Sunscreen Gel SPF 70, with a powerhouse formula that offers broad-spectrum protection with a luminous finish.
Glowzu is a one-of-a-kind character that brings joy, awareness, and sun protection together. Glowzu’s mission is to make skincare feel human, honest, and fun – celebrating skin confidence and clean ingredient knowledge, without the fear or overpromising.
The newly launched WOW Japanese Yuzu Sunscreen itself draws its inspiration from the purity and precision of Japanese beauty rituals. It is enriched with 500x Vitamin C, sourced from Japanese Yuzu Lemon and Camu Camu. It protects the skin from UVA & UVB rays while boosting radiance, combating pigmentation, and preventing premature aging. The infusion of 5 Ceramides ensures hydration, barrier repair, and long-lasting comfort – all without any white cast or greasy feel. Quick-absorbing and water-resistant for up to 2 hours, this sunscreen is designed for all skin types and seamlessly blends into your daily routine.
“We weren’t just creating a sunscreen — we were building a culture of joyful, inclusive skincare,” said Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science. “Glowzu is more than a mascot — he’s the embodiment of our mission to make sun protection approachable, educational, and uplifting. In a market full of fear-based messaging and complex jargon, Glowzu reminds us that skincare can be simple, effective, and filled with sunshine. This isn’t just a product launch. It’s a celebration of skin confidence, clean beauty, and radical positivity.”
With this launch, WOW Skin Science aims to inspire a new generation of skincare users who seek both performance and purpose in their beauty routines. Glowzu, with his bright personality and commitment to skin positivity, is set to become an enduring symbol of that mission.
WOW Japanese Yuzu Dewy Bright Sunscreen Gel SPF 70 is now available on leading e-commerce platforms, retail stores, and
Glowzu is a one-of-a-kind character that brings joy, awareness, and sun protection together. Glowzu’s mission is to make skincare feel human, honest, and fun – celebrating skin confidence and clean ingredient knowledge, without the fear or overpromising.
The newly launched WOW Japanese Yuzu Sunscreen itself draws its inspiration from the purity and precision of Japanese beauty rituals. It is enriched with 500x Vitamin C, sourced from Japanese Yuzu Lemon and Camu Camu. It protects the skin from UVA & UVB rays while boosting radiance, combating pigmentation, and preventing premature aging. The infusion of 5 Ceramides ensures hydration, barrier repair, and long-lasting comfort – all without any white cast or greasy feel. Quick-absorbing and water-resistant for up to 2 hours, this sunscreen is designed for all skin types and seamlessly blends into your daily routine.
“We weren’t just creating a sunscreen — we were building a culture of joyful, inclusive skincare,” said Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science. “Glowzu is more than a mascot — he’s the embodiment of our mission to make sun protection approachable, educational, and uplifting. In a market full of fear-based messaging and complex jargon, Glowzu reminds us that skincare can be simple, effective, and filled with sunshine. This isn’t just a product launch. It’s a celebration of skin confidence, clean beauty, and radical positivity.”
With this launch, WOW Skin Science aims to inspire a new generation of skincare users who seek both performance and purpose in their beauty routines. Glowzu, with his bright personality and commitment to skin positivity, is set to become an enduring symbol of that mission.
WOW Japanese Yuzu Dewy Bright Sunscreen Gel SPF 70 is now available on leading e-commerce platforms, retail stores, and
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment