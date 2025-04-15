403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mercedes-Benz India accomplishes the historic milestone of rolling-out 200,000th ‘Made in India’ car:
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) “Mercedes-Benz’s remarkable milestone of 200,000 'Made in India' Mercedes-Benz cars, underlines India’s potential as a key manufacturing hub in the long run. The Indian plant has achieved high level of production agility, manufacturing world-class ICE and EVs under one-roof, underscoring the technical prowess of the team and high level of flexible manufacturing, capable of responding fast to market and customer requirements. The Indian production hub's contribution to our global sustainable manufacturing strategy, through 100% renewable energy use, exemplifies our commitment to sustainable manufacturing.”
Dr. Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Production,
Quality & Supply Chain Management
"Mercedes-Benz production facility is the backbone of our Indian operations and has played a critical role in our market success, manufacturing world-class ICE and BEV products for the discerning Indian customers. Mercedes-Benz continues to set new standards in production quality, remaining invested in the market with highest investment by any luxury OEM in India. We will stay invested in our state-of-art manufacturing facility, catering to growing market demand for Mercedes-Benz products in the Indian market."
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India
• Historic milestone of 200,000 'Made in India' Mercedes-Benz cars, with Dr. Jörg Burzer rolling out the milestone car, an EQS SUV, at the Chakan, Pune facility
• Accelerated production pace: First 50,000 cars were produced in 19 years; next 100,000 cars were produced in 9 years; the last 50,000 were manufactured in just 2 years 3 months
o 50,000 cars: 2014 | 150,000 cars: 2023 | 20,000 cars: April 2025
• Pioneering achievement: First-ever Mercedes-Maybach (S500) to be produced outside Germany was manufactured in India in 2015
• Leading the luxury EV transition: Commenced local production of electric vehicles with EQS Sedan in 2022 followed by the EQS SUV 580 in 2024
• Commitment to sustainability: Manufacturing facility completely powered by green energy since 2022
• Comprehensive local production portfolio featuring 11 luxury models, offering the widest locally produced luxury car range in India
• Highest investment by any luxury carmaker in Indian manufacturing: INR 3,000 crores, with fresh investment of INR 200 crores in 2024
Bengaluru: India's largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz today achieved a historic milestone with the roll- out of its 200,000th locally produced car, from its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Dr. Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG responsible for Production, Quality & Supply Chain Management, rolled out the 200,000th Mercedes-Benz in India, an EQS SUV, in the presence of Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Vyankatesh Kulkarni, Executive Director & Head of Operations, Mercedes-Benz India.
Growing momentum of Local Production:
Mercedes-Benz India’ accelerated production figures underline a compelling growth story: from 50,000 cars in the first 19 years (1995-2014) to 150,000 units in just a decade’s time (2015-2025). Most remarkably, the company produced a record 50,000 cars in just over last two years. These milestones demonstrate the rapid evolution of India's luxury car market and the increasing aspiration for a Mercedes-Benz among Indian customers.
Mercedes-Benz India's manufacturing facility has achieved several notable distinctions, including the first market to produce a Mercedes-Maybach (S500) outside Germany in 2015. The plant has also been at the forefront of the luxury electric mobility transition, commencing local production of the EQS 580 Sedan in 2022. Mercedes-Benz also become the first manufacturer to start the localization of a second BEV in India, with the local production of the EQS 580 SUV. Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable manufacturing, Mercedes-Benz India production facility has been 100% powered by green energy since 2022.
With a comprehensive portfolio of 11 locally produced luxury models, Mercedes-Benz offers Indian customers the widest range of 'Made in India' luxury vehicles. The company has demonstrated its long- term commitment to the market with the highest investment by any luxury automotive manufacturer in India, totalling INR 3,000 crores, including a fresh investment of INR 200 crores in 2024.
The manufacturing milestone is complemented by Mercedes-Benz's extensive retail presence—the largest amongst luxury carmakers in India—with over 100 luxury touchpoints spanning more than 50 cities. This unparalleled network ensures that the craftsmanship and technology of these locally produced vehicles are accessible to customers across the country, with standardized luxury experiences and service excellence regardless of location. The combination of local production capabilities and an extensive retail network allows Mercedes-Benz to deliver personalized luxury experiences while addressing unique market requirements with greater agility.
The production milestone reinforces Mercedes-Benz's 'Made in India, for India' strategy, combining global quality standards with products tailored to the preferences of Indian luxury customers. As Mercedes-Benz continues to strengthen its manufacturing footprint in India, this achievement marks a significant chapter in the company's journey of shaping luxury mobility in the country.
Dr. Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Production,
Quality & Supply Chain Management
"Mercedes-Benz production facility is the backbone of our Indian operations and has played a critical role in our market success, manufacturing world-class ICE and BEV products for the discerning Indian customers. Mercedes-Benz continues to set new standards in production quality, remaining invested in the market with highest investment by any luxury OEM in India. We will stay invested in our state-of-art manufacturing facility, catering to growing market demand for Mercedes-Benz products in the Indian market."
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India
• Historic milestone of 200,000 'Made in India' Mercedes-Benz cars, with Dr. Jörg Burzer rolling out the milestone car, an EQS SUV, at the Chakan, Pune facility
• Accelerated production pace: First 50,000 cars were produced in 19 years; next 100,000 cars were produced in 9 years; the last 50,000 were manufactured in just 2 years 3 months
o 50,000 cars: 2014 | 150,000 cars: 2023 | 20,000 cars: April 2025
• Pioneering achievement: First-ever Mercedes-Maybach (S500) to be produced outside Germany was manufactured in India in 2015
• Leading the luxury EV transition: Commenced local production of electric vehicles with EQS Sedan in 2022 followed by the EQS SUV 580 in 2024
• Commitment to sustainability: Manufacturing facility completely powered by green energy since 2022
• Comprehensive local production portfolio featuring 11 luxury models, offering the widest locally produced luxury car range in India
• Highest investment by any luxury carmaker in Indian manufacturing: INR 3,000 crores, with fresh investment of INR 200 crores in 2024
Bengaluru: India's largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz today achieved a historic milestone with the roll- out of its 200,000th locally produced car, from its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Dr. Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG responsible for Production, Quality & Supply Chain Management, rolled out the 200,000th Mercedes-Benz in India, an EQS SUV, in the presence of Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Vyankatesh Kulkarni, Executive Director & Head of Operations, Mercedes-Benz India.
Growing momentum of Local Production:
Mercedes-Benz India’ accelerated production figures underline a compelling growth story: from 50,000 cars in the first 19 years (1995-2014) to 150,000 units in just a decade’s time (2015-2025). Most remarkably, the company produced a record 50,000 cars in just over last two years. These milestones demonstrate the rapid evolution of India's luxury car market and the increasing aspiration for a Mercedes-Benz among Indian customers.
Mercedes-Benz India's manufacturing facility has achieved several notable distinctions, including the first market to produce a Mercedes-Maybach (S500) outside Germany in 2015. The plant has also been at the forefront of the luxury electric mobility transition, commencing local production of the EQS 580 Sedan in 2022. Mercedes-Benz also become the first manufacturer to start the localization of a second BEV in India, with the local production of the EQS 580 SUV. Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable manufacturing, Mercedes-Benz India production facility has been 100% powered by green energy since 2022.
With a comprehensive portfolio of 11 locally produced luxury models, Mercedes-Benz offers Indian customers the widest range of 'Made in India' luxury vehicles. The company has demonstrated its long- term commitment to the market with the highest investment by any luxury automotive manufacturer in India, totalling INR 3,000 crores, including a fresh investment of INR 200 crores in 2024.
The manufacturing milestone is complemented by Mercedes-Benz's extensive retail presence—the largest amongst luxury carmakers in India—with over 100 luxury touchpoints spanning more than 50 cities. This unparalleled network ensures that the craftsmanship and technology of these locally produced vehicles are accessible to customers across the country, with standardized luxury experiences and service excellence regardless of location. The combination of local production capabilities and an extensive retail network allows Mercedes-Benz to deliver personalized luxury experiences while addressing unique market requirements with greater agility.
The production milestone reinforces Mercedes-Benz's 'Made in India, for India' strategy, combining global quality standards with products tailored to the preferences of Indian luxury customers. As Mercedes-Benz continues to strengthen its manufacturing footprint in India, this achievement marks a significant chapter in the company's journey of shaping luxury mobility in the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment