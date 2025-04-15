403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poonawalla Fincorp Launches Gold Loan Business
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 15, 2024: Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL), a Cyrus Poonawalla Group promoted NBFC focused on Consumer & MSME Lending, has expanded its portfolio of secured lending products with the launch of its Gold Loan Business. This new offering provides a secure, fast, and transparent financing solution for individuals and businesses, catering to diverse financial needs such as business expansion, agriculture costs, and personal expenses.
With faster approvals in less than 30 minutes, minimal documentation, and multiple repayment options, customers can unlock the value of their gold without selling it - ensuring financial flexibility while preserving long-term wealth.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arvind Kapil, MD & CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “Our gold loan offering represents a natural progression in our secured lending portfolio, combining traditional value with modern convenience. We have designed this product with the customer journey at its core, respecting both the emotional and financial value of gold. At Poonawalla Fincorp, customer asset safety and transparency remains paramount, while delivering reliable and premium service”.”
Gold holds significant importance in Indian households as a reliable source of wealth and security, serving as a strategic asset for those needing quick access to funds. The gold loan market in India represents a substantial opportunity, with projections indicating robust growth over the next several years across both urban and rural markets. Other than being a secured business, gold loan offers the strength of low credit risk and resilience during economic uncertainty. PFL is strategically positioned to capture this growing opportunity through its customer-centric approach and commitment to delivering premium services tailored to borrowers' needs.
To strengthen its presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with a secured product, PFL plans to open 400 new branches in a phased approach over the next four quarters. The company facilitates loan access through its branches and localized outreach, having onboarded industry professionals to provide tailored financial solutions and enhance customer experiences across regions.
Built on the pillars of trust, transparency in valuation, security, and governance-first, PFL’s Gold Loan offers reliable solutions to address customers' financial needs. The company maintains its risk-first approach to delivering timely financial solutions that bridge the credit gap while empowering customers to retain their precious assets. It remains committed to simplifying lending, creating customer delight, and enhancing experiences, which are the compa’y’s top priorities.
With faster approvals in less than 30 minutes, minimal documentation, and multiple repayment options, customers can unlock the value of their gold without selling it - ensuring financial flexibility while preserving long-term wealth.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arvind Kapil, MD & CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “Our gold loan offering represents a natural progression in our secured lending portfolio, combining traditional value with modern convenience. We have designed this product with the customer journey at its core, respecting both the emotional and financial value of gold. At Poonawalla Fincorp, customer asset safety and transparency remains paramount, while delivering reliable and premium service”.”
Gold holds significant importance in Indian households as a reliable source of wealth and security, serving as a strategic asset for those needing quick access to funds. The gold loan market in India represents a substantial opportunity, with projections indicating robust growth over the next several years across both urban and rural markets. Other than being a secured business, gold loan offers the strength of low credit risk and resilience during economic uncertainty. PFL is strategically positioned to capture this growing opportunity through its customer-centric approach and commitment to delivering premium services tailored to borrowers' needs.
To strengthen its presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with a secured product, PFL plans to open 400 new branches in a phased approach over the next four quarters. The company facilitates loan access through its branches and localized outreach, having onboarded industry professionals to provide tailored financial solutions and enhance customer experiences across regions.
Built on the pillars of trust, transparency in valuation, security, and governance-first, PFL’s Gold Loan offers reliable solutions to address customers' financial needs. The company maintains its risk-first approach to delivering timely financial solutions that bridge the credit gap while empowering customers to retain their precious assets. It remains committed to simplifying lending, creating customer delight, and enhancing experiences, which are the compa’y’s top priorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment