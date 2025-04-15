Fremont Township Awarded $600,000 For Renewable Energy Investment

Fremont Township in Saginaw County wins funding through Renewables Ready Communities Award by developing Eagle Creek Solar Project in partnership with EDP Renewables North America

FREMONT TOWNSHIP, Mich. , April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA ) today celebrates Fremont Township, Michigan, being awarded $600,000 through the "Renewables Ready Communities Award (RRCA) " from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE ). The RRCA Awards Program provides flexible funding to local community governments to help fund improvements and additional services for their residents.

The 120 MW Eagle Creek Solar Park (Eagle Creek) serves as an economic windfall for Saginaw County while creating reliable clean energy to power the equivalent of 33,500 average Michigan homes. The solar project will pay over $41 million in taxes to local governments, $68 million to participating landowners through land lease and neighbor agreements, and millions spent locally on restaurants, contractors, hotels, and small businesses. Eagle Creek is expected to create upwards of 250 construction jobs during development. Once completed, numerous permanent positions focused on project operation and maintenance will be established.

"EDPR NA is proud to be able to work with Fremont Township and Saginaw County on this state-of-the-art solar park. Fremont Township more than deserves this award from EGLE. This funding is yet another testament to the economic boost that renewable energy brings to local communities throughout Michigan, and we are committed to ensuring those benefits are available to residents now and in the future," said Tom LoTurco, Executive Vice President, Eastern Region, Canada & Government Affairs, EDP Renewables North America.

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 26 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,000 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 11,400 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.

