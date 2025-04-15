Vector Institute Announces The Appointment Of Glenda Crisp As President And CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Vector Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenda Crisp as President & CEO effective April 21, 2025.

Glenda Crisp is a seasoned data and technology leader with 35 years of experience in enterprise data strategy, advanced analytics and technology leadership, primarily in the financial services industry.

Most recently, she was Head of Data and Analytics at Thomson Reuters, where she led the enterprise data and analytics strategy focused on delivering high-impact commercial outcomes.

Previously, at National Australia Bank as Executive Enterprise Data and Architecture, she established enterprise-wide data governance and AI implementation frameworks, as well as establishing privacy and data ethics functions and spent 17 years at TD Bank Group in senior technology roles, including Chief Data Officer.

She currently serves as an independent board member for OCAD University and The Globe & Mail.

"Glenda's experience and expertise is perfectly suited to lead Vector at this pivotal moment in AI's evolution. Her proven ability to drive enterprise-wide technology transformation, combined with her deep understanding of how to translate data and AI capabilities into real-world impact, will help accelerate Vector's mission - advancing both groundbreaking research and responsible AI adoption across Canada's economy," said Ed Clark, Chair of the Board of Directors.

"I am excited to join the exceptional team at the Vector Institute and work with Canada's collaborative AI ecosystem. Throughout my career, I've seen how AI has transformed from a technological possibility to a business imperative. Vector's researchers and exceptional talent have been at the forefront of this evolution, driving innovations that are reshaping how enterprises operate. I'm excited to build on this foundation, accelerating both groundbreaking research and practical implementation to ensure Canada remains a global leader in AI development and adoption," said Glenda Crisp.

Crisp succeeds outgoing CEO Tony Gaffney, who, as previously announced , has transitioned to the role of Special Advisor to the Chair.

About the Vector Institute

Launched in 2017, the Vector Institute works with industry, institutions, start-ups, and governments to build AI talent and drive research excellence in AI to develop and sustain AI-based innovation to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians.

Vector aims to advance AI research, increase adoption in industry and health through programs for talent, commercialization, and application, and lead Canada towards the responsible use of AI. Programs for industry, led by top AI practitioners, offer foundations for applications in products and processes, company-specific guidance, training for professionals, and connections to workforce-ready talent.

Vector is funded by the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, and leading industry sponsors from across multiple sectors of Canadian Industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For further information: Kari Clarke-Zemnickis, Vector Institute: ...