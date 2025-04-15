From Corn To Kilowatts: Defending Missouri Farms From Global Trade Fallout

Turning U.S. Commodities into Clean Power BEST pairs renewable ethanol with patented technology to create deployable, carbon-negative energy systems - supporting AI, industry, and food production across America.

BEST Brings On-Site Power to Market - Seeking to Stabilize Corn Prices while Fueling AI Growth with Ethanol-Based Clean Energy

- Ray Brown, CEO of BESTPOTOSI, MO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brown Energy Solutions (BEST), in collaboration with its strategic partners and backed by commercial-ready technology, is announcing the launch of a major initiative to transform American agriculture into high-value, domestic energy and infrastructure - starting with corn and ending with kilowatts.The project arrives as US farmers face crashing commodity prices, tariff fallout, and a saturated ethanol market. For too long, growers have depended on export markets to determine the value of their crops. BEST's HyEn+ platform - powered by the Golu-H2 reformer, created by Dr. Inder Pal Singh and SBI BioEnergy - offers a new answer: create the value here at home, create the jobs here at home - and in this case, keep it right here in Missouri.“This technology is not in development - it's ready, now,” said Dean Steiger, Missouri native and Founding Member of BEST.“We've proven it. We're deploying it. And we're ready to build it here in the Midwest in order to stabilize prices, create manufacturing jobs, all while delivering electricity and fuel made from our own crops. This is America's strength - and the Midwest can lead.”The HyEn+ System powered by Golu-H2 converts ethanol and water, producing clean hydrogen, electricity, heat, pure water, and biogenic CO2 - all with a verified carbon intensity of -37gCO2eq/MJ, one of the lowest in the world. The system is containerized, deployable in months, and does not require extensive new infrastructure. It creates power and product - On-Site - meaning cost savings, energy independence, and new revenue for rural economies.BEST's first flagship site is already in development in Potosi, where BEST is partnering with Flexible Energy Solution (FLEX), H2O Technologies, and BAAC Construction to deliver a full-stack energy and infrastructure hub supporting AI data centers, community development, and food security. According to Amy Eisenbeis, EVP of H2O Technologies, the Washington County IDA is fast-tracking access to land, rail, and incentives, saying the project meets critical infrastructure and economic development goals.“We're building more than a facility,” said Eisenbeis.“We're building balance between energy, food, industry, and ecology. Waste becomes growth. Crops become power. Community becomes opportunity.”This model isn't just for Missouri - it's built to scale nationwide. As more & more states are seeking to incentivize on-site power for AI, manufacturing, and data infrastructure, BEST is already laying the groundwork for readiness & expansion. In Wentzville, partnerships with Ranken Technical College are helping train the next generation of hydrogen specialists, infrastructure engineers, and controlled-environment agriculture operators. With this replicable workforce model and a scalable energy platform, BEST has submitted a formal MOU to the Missouri Governor's Office - seeking alignment on incentives, utility access, and a framework for long-term collaboration.Dean Steiger added:“Steel and aluminum demand clean hydrogen and high-efficiency electricity - and with FLEX's optimization strategies, we can deliver both with unmatched environmental performance and output quality. Why rely on tariffs to protect industry when we can raise the global standard right here at home - cleaner, better, and at a lower cost?”BEST's approach also transforms agriculture, enabling chemical-free food production at higher yields through closed-loop greenhouse systems, using waste heat and captured CO2 from HyEn+ units to support vertical, orbital, and regenerative farming.While Brown Energy Solution is leading the charge in the Midwest, the model is beginning to drawing national interest - from policymakers to institutional investors. BEST is preparing to open strategic capital rounds, aligned with a long-term path toward public markets. This isn't a concept or a pilot - it's a commercial-ready platform designed to support energy independence, rural revitalization, and next-generation infrastructure across the country.“We're not pitching potential,” said Ray Brown, CEO of BEST.“We're deploying real systems with the potential for real results. Missouri isn't just a great place to grow things - it's the place to build the future.”________________________________________Press Contacts:Brown Energy Solutions – ...Flexible Energy Solutions – ...BAAC Construction – ...H2O Technologies – ...________________________________________About Brown Energy Solutions (BEST):BEST delivers on-site, carbon-negative power and hydrogen using U.S.-produced ethanol as its core input. The HyEn+ System powered by Golu-H2 is fully verified, modular, and commercially available now. 