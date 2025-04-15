Snap.Build CEO Matt Merritt Selected To Lead Emerie.Ai, Bridging Fintech And AI Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap and emerie are pleased to announce that Matt Merritt , current CEO of Snap, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of emerie, effective immediately. The move positions Merritt at the helm of two rapidly growing fintech companies poised to shape the future of AI-driven solutions for financial institutions and commercial lending.

As CEO of Snap , Merritt has driven innovation in construction finance, streamlining the way builders and lenders connect through a modern fintech platform. Under his leadership, Snap has expanded market share, enhanced operational efficiency, and introduced powerful digital tools for managing residential construction funding.

Now, as he assumes leadership of emerie , Merritt will guide the company's mission to deliver agentic AI solutions for banks and credit unions. Emerie provides advanced conversational AI and automation tools that empower financial institutions to better serve both retail and enterprise customers-streamlining internal workflows, enabling real-time insights, and unlocking new levels of efficiency and transparency.

"Matt's ability to bridge operational and technical excellence is exactly what's needed to lead emerie into its next chapter," said Micheal Boukadakis , Founder and Chairman of emerie. "His leadership at Snap has demonstrated how transformative technology can be when applied with precision and purpose-something we're excited to see extended into the world of banking and AI."

The synergy between the two companies lies in their shared vision: using purpose-built technology to reduce friction in highly regulated industries. With Snap transforming how capital flows into real estate projects, and emerie reimagining how banks serve and support their users, Merritt's dual role opens the door for innovation at the intersection of AI, finance, and operational infrastructure .

"I'm honored to step into this expanded role," said Merritt. "Emerie and Snap are both tackling big, complex problems-and both are doing it with technology that's built to scale. I see tremendous opportunity in bringing the best of these platforms together to serve our clients in smarter, faster, and more impactful ways."

Merritt brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience across fintech, finance, operations, and real estate investment. Prior to Snap, he held executive roles at The Lynd Company and Beal Bank, and founded M.C.G. International, a financial consulting firm he successfully exited in 2017. He holds a B.A. in Accounting & Finance from Texas A&M University and is both a CPA and Certified Scrum Master (CSM).

About Snap

Snap is a fintech platform that simplifies residential construction finance by connecting builders and lenders through an efficient, transparent, and easy-to-use digital interface.

About emerie

Emerie delivers agentic AI solutions for financial institutions, helping banks and credit unions transform their customer experience, automate workflows, and gain real-time insights that improve decision-making and drive operational excellence.

Media Contact:

Maddie Fankhauser

[email protected]

620-314-9194

emerie

SOURCE Emerie

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED