MDCE Celebrates $25 Million Authenticated, Targets Patent On AI Innovation

MESA, Ariz., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), a technology-focused company in the sports collectibles space, is proud to announce that its subsidiary Real Game Used (RGU) has surpassed $25 million in authenticated memorabilia and is now preparing to file a patent for its artificial intelligence-based authentication process - the first of its kind in the sports memorabilia industry.

This AI process, developed by Real Game Used, utilizes machine learning and advanced imaging to analyze wear patterns, materials, and provenance data with precision and consistency. The upcoming patent filing represents not only a milestone in MDCE's commitment to innovation but also a potential licensable asset that could be made available to authenticators, appraisers, hobby shops, and auction houses - setting a new standard for the industry.

"Our goal is to empower the memorabilia ecosystem with technology that adds confidence, transparency, and scalability," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "This AI-based process isn't just a win for us - it could become a vital tool for the industry as a whole."

As a tech-driven pioneer, RGU fits strategically under the Medical Care Technologies umbrella alongside its existing subsidiary Infinite Auctions, an established online auction house known for selling high-end sports and entertainment memorabilia. Together, the companies place MDCE at the forefront of innovation and authenticity in a multibillion-dollar global collectibles market.

Looking ahead, Medical Care Technologies Inc. is actively exploring the potential to bring additional synergistic companies into its portfolio, as it continues to grow its influence across the collectibles and memorabilia space.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology-driven company in the sports collectibles space, focused on high-end memorabilia and artificial intelligence-based authentication. Through its subsidiaries, including Real Game Used (RGU) and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is reshaping the future of how memorabilia is verified, valued, and brought to market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, and changes in business strategy. MDCE assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

[email protected]

[email protected]

CEO Profile

SOURCE Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE)

