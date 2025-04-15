Roth Canada Opens Calgary Office, Bolsters Energy And Sustainability Practice With Senior Investment Banking And Research Hires

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Canada, Inc. (Roth Canada), the Canadian affiliate of Roth Capital Partners LLC, (collectively“ROTH”), announces today the expansion of its Energy and Sustainability teams with the addition of Tony Loria as Managing Director, Co-Head Investment Banking; Matt Halasz as Managing Director, Investment Banking; and Zain Sadek as Analyst, Investment Banking. In addition, Roth Canada has added Jamie Somerville and Christopher True as Managing Directors, Senior Research Analysts, to its Calgary office. These strategic additions reinforce our commitment to supporting Canadian growth equity companies with full-service investment banking capabilities, access to international investors, and providing institutional clients with research-driven ideas.

Ted Roth , Vice-Chairman of ROTH and CEO of Roth Canada, noted,“ROTH has a track record of over 30 years supporting growth-stage companies across many sectors and is a leading underwriter in the small and mid-cap space. Our Energy and Sustainability practices have been core to our business, supported not only by our banking, research, and sales capabilities in the United States, but also by our international distribution and leading corporate access activities. We are committed to leveraging this platform in support of Canadian issuers, investors, and stakeholders.”

Additions to Roth Canada's Investment Banking:

Tony Loria has joined Roth Canada as Managing Director, Co-Head Investment Banking, bringing over 25 years of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, he has built and managed multiple banking franchises while advising a global client base on corporate finance, M&A, strategy, and innovation. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Tony specializes in the upstream small and mid-cap Energy sector and has led multiple investment banking franchises, including Genuity, Canaccord Genuity, Dundee Securities, and Eight Capital. At Eight Capital, he played a pivotal role in expanding the firm's presence in the Sustainability and New Energy sectors, establishing it as a cornerstone asset.

Matt Halasz has joined Roth Canada as Managing Director, Investment Banking, bringing nearly 15 years of experience in the investment banking industry. Known for his leadership, strategic thinking, and financial expertise, Matt oversees key client relationships and leads complex financial transactions across the oil & gas, energy, and sustainability sectors. Before joining Roth Canada, he worked at several leading full-service, independent investment dealers, gaining a deep understanding of capital markets.

Zain Sadek has joined Roth Canada as Analyst, Investment Banking, bringing three years of experience in strategic and financial advisory services. Previously, he worked as an investment banker at a prominent independent Canadian investment bank, where he supported clients in the Energy and Sustainability sectors. Before that, Zain served as a management consultant at a leading global advisory firm.

Additions to Roth Canada's Research Team:

Jamie Somerville has joined Roth Canada as Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst. Jamie has over 20 years of energy finance experience. He was most recently an equity research analyst at Eight Capital, and was previously at TD Securities from 2010-2015, and at Genuity Capital Markets from 2006-2010, where he was a Brendan Woods-ranked and StarMine award-winning analyst. He has also worked in executive and senior management positions for multiple publicly listed oil and gas companies.

Christopher True has joined Roth Canada as Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst. Christopher has 6 years of sell-side equity research experience covering energy stocks for Eight Capital and CIBC World Markets. Before that, Christopher worked in the acquisitions and growth group at a leading Canadian oil and gas royalty company. Christopher graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Commerce from the Haskayne School of Business.

“It is with a great deal of excitement that we announce the opening of our Calgary office, and the addition of Tony, Matt, Zain, Jamie, and Christopher,” said Brady Fletcher , President of Roth Canada.“We launched in Canada to support Canadian companies providing strategic advisory and access to capital by leveraging ROTH. Having top talent like Tony and his team recognize that opportunity continues to demonstrate the demand for our platform, and access to a differentiated network of investors, in the Canadian market.”

About Roth Canada, Inc.

Roth Canada, Inc. is a Canadian CIRO-regulated Dealer Member focused on serving emerging Canadian growth companies and their investors. Roth Canada is headquartered in Toronto and maintains offices in Calgary and Vancouver. For more information on Roth Canada, please visit .

