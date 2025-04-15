Enerpure Announces Appointment Of New President And CEO, Rick Koshman

Rick's skill set aligns extremely well with the Company's deliverables and objectives with his in-depth understanding and experience in engineering, construction and project management, operational excellence, and safety in the energy sector. These skills, combined with his leadership pedigree and corporate development background, made him the Company's preferred candidate and will help ensure that EnerPure capitalizes on the tremendous opportunity ahead.

“EnerPure is now at a critical inflection point thanks to the dedication of our current and former employees, board members and professional advisors. I have always been amazed by the high calibre of talent and outstanding individuals we have been able to attract and are very appreciative of their amazing contributions to date.” commented Todd Habicht, Founder and former CEO, who now transitions to Executive Chairman.“Rick's depth of experience and alignment with our mission make him the ideal leader for this next chapter. I look forward to supporting him in my new role as we drive EnerPure into widespread commercial deployment.”

“I've long admired what Todd and the EnerPure team have developed - a clean, elegant solution to a global problem with real potential to scale,” said Rick Koshman.“I'm honoured to join the team to advance the company through its next phase of growth and to help unlock the enormous opportunity ahead, starting right here in Canada.”

The Company undertook an extensive search process to identify a new CEO, with Heidrick & Struggles (“H&S”), a leading international executive search firm, and were very impressed by the talent identified and the number of individuals that expressed an interest in leading EnerPure into the future. EnerPure would like to thank both the H&S team, led by Sean McLean, and the numerous candidates who expressed an interest in working with the Company.

About Rick Koshman

A seasoned energy executive with over 25 years of experience, Rick has a strong track record of delivering value across operations, project execution, and corporate development. He has led the successful delivery of over $5 billion in infrastructure projects across Canada, the U.S., and Central Asia through senior roles at Keyera Corporation, Athabasca Oil Corporation, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Rick is known for building high-performing teams and leading large-scale industrial projects from concept to operation. He has transformed multiple corporate project delivery groups by implementing best-in-class processes and fostering a strong culture of accountability and performance. In addition to his operational background, Rick has significant capital markets and private equity exposure.

Rick is a registered professional engineer in Alberta and holds an MBA from IMD Business School in Switzerland. He currently serves on the Board of Governors of the Canadian Energy Executive Association.

About Heidrick & Struggles –

“Helping our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time”

Founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1953, Heidrick & Struggles launched as one of the world's first executive search firms. Today, Heidrick & Struggles is consistently included in the Forbes list of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms and is best known as a premier provider of executive search, on-demand talent and leadership consulting services. Having served over 70% of the Fortune 1000 and numerous early-stage ventures, the firm brings global expertise and networks, coupled with local presence and knowledge through its over 50 offices on 6 continents, to every engagement. Heidrick & Struggles' data-driven advisory approach and extensive global network identifies critical talent solutions to achieve the highest levels of profitability and performance.

About EnerPure –

“We recycle Used Motor Oil (UMO) to reduce GHG emissions while producing a lower carbon-intensive marine fuel.”

Each year ~17 billion litres of UMO* are improperly burned or dumped, causing widespread environmental harm. EnerPure sees a tremendous opportunity to solve this problem through the deployment of its modular micro-scale recycling plants using its patented technology to convert UMO into high-quality marine fuel.

EnerPure is entering its next phase of growth, with our first commercial plant planned for Alberta. Our recycling plants require ~5% of the capex of traditional solutions, enabling localized recycling (while reducing the cost of collection) and providing strong economic returns.

Our technology has been proven via our pilot plant (operating at 43% of scale) with 1.6 million litres processed and validated through the sale of over 1.2 million litres. Our drop-in ISO 8217-compliant marine fuel is in high demand in a growing market with its 14.6% lower carbon intensity. Annually each recycling plant can reduce greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions and criteria air contaminants by 36,315 and 437 tonnes, respectively.

EnerPure, while delivering strong economic returns, offers a proven, scalable platform where environmental need meets commercial opportunity, powering the energy transition through smart regional recycling.

*UMO is defined as any petroleum-based or synthetic lubricating oil that cannot be used for its original purpose due to contamination.