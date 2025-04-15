Charli AI Acquires Sums Capital To Become Charli Capital And Disrupt The World Of Investments With AI-Powered Insights For Private And Public Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition strengthens Charli's position as the premier provider of AI-driven financial investment insights for over 2 million private and public companies

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charli AI , a leader in AI driven market intelligence, announced today that the company entered into an agreement to acquire Sums Capital, an early-stage investment platform specializing in streamlining investor transparency, reporting, and portfolio management for private companies. This strategic move enhances Charli AI's ability to deliver advanced, AI-powered financial insights, streamlining capital flow and decision-making across both private and public markets.

The acquisition of Sums Capital marks a transformative milestone as it brings a sizeable network of private investors and integrates its advanced investor reporting platform with Charli AI's autonomous, AI-driven financial analysis. This strategic union will redefine how startups, investors, and financial institutions approach investment intelligence, portfolio oversight, and capital engagement. Moving forward, Charli AI will operate under its new name- Charli Capital -the market intelligence platform setting the standard for industry wide analysis across both public and private companies.

Redefining Investment Capital Allocation with AI-Driven Market Intelligence

“The acquisition of Sums Capital marks a transformative step in redefining financial intelligence,” said Kevin Collins, CEO of Charli AI.“By combining Charli AI's advanced intelligence with Sums Capital's private investment expertise and investor network, we're delivering the first end-to-end solution that brings transparency, automation, and actionable insights to a market where investors have long lacked visibility-especially to private company in depth analysis. This democratizes access to investments in the 99% of companies that are private.

Key Benefits of the Acquisition:



Intelligent Investment Network: Connecting private companies seeking capital with investors looking for a pre-qualified deal flow, facilitated by dealers/brokers and powered by Private and Public market insights.

Stronger Startup & Investor Support: The integration enhances startup access to capital and delivers streamlined investor reporting, valuations, and portfolio transparency.

AI-Driven Financial Innovation: Charli AI's purpose-built platform strengthens Sums Capital's offerings with pre-analyzed and instantly available investment scorecards. Accelerated Go To Market: Leverage Sums Capital's deep ties to early-stage investors fast-track Charli AI's expansion, positioning it as a leader in AI-powered investment intelligence.

Pioneering the Future of AI in Financial Services

With this acquisition, Charli Capital provides a first of its kind dual-sided network-scaled by Charli's multidimensional intelligence. Charli Capital is shaping the future of investment by enabling investors to discover hidden investment opportunities, access high-quality deal flow, and opens the gates for a new era of private investing.

About Charli AI

Charli AI is an advanced and well-recognized AI driven market intelligence platform designed specifically for banking and investment services. Leveraging Multidimensional AITM, Charli AI provides accurate, secure, scalable, and compliant solutions that empower financial organizations to focus on high-value activities rather than manual data tasks. For more information, visit .

About Sums Capital

Sums Capital is a financial technology platform focused on improving investor relations and transparency for early-stage companies. By providing structured reporting, valuations, and streamlined communication, Sums Capital helps startups build stronger relationships with investors and navigate the path to growth with confidence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Media Relations

