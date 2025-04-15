Runsafe Security Honored As Best Supply Chain Security Solution Finalist In The 2025 SC Awards

RunSafe Security provides a holistic, end-to-end approach to OT software supply chain security, providing a powerful solution for protecting critical infrastructure and embedded systems.

MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RunSafe Securit y is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 SC Awards in the Best Supply Chain Security Solution category. The award highlights RunSafe's leadership in cybersecurity and its innovative approach to securing embedded systems throughout Operational Technology (OT) supply chains. The SC Awards, now in its 28th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems.

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist," said Joseph M. Saunders, Founder and CEO of RunSafe Security. "By some counts, software supply chain attacks surged over 700% in the last few years as state-sponsored attackers and cybercriminals target the vulnerabilities in the components, tools, libraries, and processes from third-party software developers. Our team has worked purposefully to expose these growing risks to the systems that power our daily lives, while equipping developers and asset owners with a solution to protect applications against memory-based exploits, runtime attacks, and code tampering."

The RunSafe Security Platform combines build-time SBOM generation, vulnerability identification, automated remediation of memory-based vulnerabilities, and passive software monitoring to provide a holistic, end-to-end approach to software supply chain security. Specifically, the platform is solving two key challenges of software supply chain security today.

First, many organizations control only a portion of their software, heavily relying on open-source and third-party components. RunSafe Identify generates detailed SBOMs for embedded systems at software build time, providing full visibility into all software components to allow quick identification of vulnerabilities in software and insight on how to take action to prioritize mitigation.

Second, memory-based attacks are increasingly exploited in software supply chain breaches. RunSafe Protect uses patented techniques to defend software at runtime, preventing the successful exploitation of memory-based vulnerabilities. By focusing on preventing exploitation rather than just detection and patching, RunSafe offers a unique and powerful solution for protecting critical infrastructure and embedded systems.

With adoption by defense contractors, U.S. government agencies, and large critical infrastructure providers, RunSafe's proven solution is providing important and much-needed capabilities, particularly in the face of nation-state actors targeting the software supply chain, third-party risks, and open source software concerns.

The 2025 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges comprising cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

"Being named an SC Awards finalist is a recognition not only of technical innovation, but of a shared commitment to making the digital world safer," said Tom Spring, Senior Editorial Director, SC Media. "It's inspiring to see how this year's community of finalists-across identity, cloud, data protection, and beyond-is pushing forward together, united by purpose."

Find the full list of 2025 finalists on SC Media's website:

About RunSafe Security

RunSafe Security immunizes software from cyberattacks without developer friction, disrupting hacker economics. Our security techniques inoculate customer systems from an entire class of cyberattacks. Our customers integrate our product across build tools chains without developer friction, protecting open-source software and proprietary native code without changing system behavior nor affecting system overhead. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Huntsville, Alabama and Munich, Germany, RunSafe Security's customers span the aerospace & defense, energy & industrial automation, transportation & autonomy, medical devices, and high-tech verticals. Learn more at: .

About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret and CyberRisk TV.

Learn more at .

Media Contact:

RunSafe Security

Staci Cretu, SVP & CMO

[email protected]



SOURCE RunSafe Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED