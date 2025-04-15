Smarterdx Recognized As One Of Modern Healthcare's 2025 Innovators Award Honorees

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Modern Healthcare announced SmarterDx, the leader in clinical AI for revenue integrity and care quality, as one of Modern Healthcare's 2025 Innovators . The program celebrates both outstanding individuals and organizations leading healthcare innovation.

SmarterDx provides hospitals and health systems with clinical AI that helps them analyze the complete record of every patient to fully capture the value of care provided. Founded by physician-data scientists, their proprietary AI platform, featuring solutions SmarterPrebill TM and SmarterDenials TM, empowers hospitals to improve quality of care scores and capture an average of $2 million in annual net new revenue per 10,000 patient discharges, achieving a 5:1 ROI. SmarterDx's solutions are leveling the playing field for clinicians and health systems, allowing them to achieve their clinical, operational, and financial goals.

"Our hospital and health system customers partner with SmarterDx because we deliver results: more accurate records and codes, fewer denials, and stronger margins," said Michael Gao, MD, CEO and co-founder of SmarterDx. "This recognition from Modern Healthcare reinforces what we hear from our customers - that AI can make a real difference when it's designed to understand the full clinical story."

"Artificial intelligence, the use of data, and technology investments are transforming healthcare - streamlining workflows, improving patient care and creating new business opportunities," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "The ambitious work underway by our 2025 Innovators Awards' honorees is producing exciting results that will lead to better results for patients and these organizations that are tackling the industry's biggest challenges."

SmarterDx has experienced rapid growth since launching its revenue cycle management solutions in 2020. SmarterDx's solutions are trusted by over 40+ health systems and 150+ hospital sites across the U.S.

About SmarterDx

SmarterDx builds clinical AI that empowers hospitals to analyze the complete record of every patient to fully capture the value of care delivered. Founded by physicians in 2020, its proprietary AI platform understands the nuances of clinical reasoning, enabling hospitals to be true to the patient record for every discharge. By doing so, hospitals can recover millions in earned revenue, enhance care quality metrics, and optimize healthcare operations. Discover how SmarterDx is transforming healthcare at smarterdx .

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to .

CONTACT:

Bethany Dufresne

AOx3

[email protected]

SOURCE SmarterDx

