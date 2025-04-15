AU10TIX Appoints Yair Tal As CEO To Propel Expansion And Technological Innovation

Payoneer Veteran Brings Extensive Expertise and Global Vision to

Leading ID Verification and Management Provider

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification (IDV) and management, today announced the appointment of Yair Tal as its new CEO. With over 20 years of leadership experience in payments, fintech, and localization services, Tal will focus on advancing AU10TIX's machine learning capabilities and driving global growth through a tailored regional approach. He succeeds former CEO Dan Yerushalmi, who is stepping down to dedicate more time to his family.

Prior to joining AU10TIX in April 2025, Tal served as CEO of BLEND, a global AI localization firm. His earlier tenure as Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise at Payoneer was marked by significant contributions that steered the company from a startup to one of the world's leading e-payment solution providers over a span of 13 years.

"Amid the rise of escalating deepfake fraud, trust is becoming increasingly elusive," Tal stated. "We find ourselves questioning the integrity of everything, from social media content to global political events. Our mission is to protect individuals and businesses against fraud, so they can concentrate on what truly matters: accelerating growth, expanding operations, nurturing customer relationships, and leveraging industry trends. Together with the team, we are committed to driving innovation through machine learning and outpacing even the most sophisticated fraud schemes. I look forward to elevating AU10TIX to new heights, expanding our reach into additional regions, and enabling organizations worldwide to achieve their goals securely."

AU10TIX stands at the forefront of identity verification and ID management automation. The company's advanced technology empowers businesses across multiple sectors -- including automotive, banking, crypto, fintech, gaming, payments, social media, telecommunications, eCommerce, enterprise workforce, and age-restricted services -- to verify customer identities swiftly and securely. Its AI-powered solutions for automated identity verification, deepfake detection, and fraud prevention help organizations efficiently onboard legitimate users while thwarting malicious actors.

About AU10TIX



Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity verification and management, dedicated to building and securing trust between people. organizations, and digital systems. The company's advanced, AI-powered solutions safeguard the world's largest brands against sophisticated fraud. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in as little as 4-8 seconds -- while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF ). Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn and on X at @AU10TIXLimited . For more information, visit AU10TIX .

SOURCE AU10TIX

