IUNU Secures $20 Million To Accelerate Growth In AI-Driven Greenhouse Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The funding aims to support IUNU's continued expansion into high-value markets across North America and Europe and drive broader adoption of its LUNA platform - the only solution on the market delivering plant-level visibility, automated labor analysis, and real-time crop steering and forecasting for high-value vine crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers. The capital will also support the expansion of IUNU's commercial and engineering teams, strengthening its technical leadership.

As population growth, climate volatility, and resource constraints place mounting pressure on global food systems, greenhouse production is emerging as a critical component of agriculture's future. By enabling localized production, shortening supply chains, and enhancing resilience, it offers a compelling solution - yet growers continue to face significant challenges in labor, productivity, and resource management.

Operating in more than 100 facilities across 18 countries, IUNU's LUNA platform integrates directly with growers' existing control systems and ERP systems to deliver a real-time digital assistant that streamlines operations, increases visibility, and drives outcomes across three critical areas:



Precision yield forecasting: By increasing plant sampling from 0.016% to 10%, LUNA significantly improves forecasting accuracy, enabling sales and operations teams to plan with greater confidence and reduce waste.

Automated labor quality management : Using computer vision, LUNA evaluates task performance (e.g., deleafing, lowering, pruning) to boost labor efficiency. Dynamic crop steering : The platform delivers daily, compartment-level insights to help growers optimize crop health, balance, and quality throughout the season.

"We are seeing 330% growth in our vine-crop segment, driven by a clear need. This investment accelerates our mission to transform greenhouse agriculture by empowering growers with actionable insights. By combining AI-driven systems and deep industry expertise, we're unlocking unprecedented productivity, sustainability, and profitability for controlled environment agriculture globally," said Adam Greenberg, CEO of IUNU. "Our platform directly addresses the industry's most pressing operational challenges, offering transformative efficiencies that significantly boost profitability for growers and sales teams."

With established market share in leafy greens and partnerships with major North American ornamental growers, IUNU's growth is supported by strong customer traction and a scalable business model. The investment reflects continued confidence in the company's vision and execution.

"We're thrilled to back IUNU in this next phase of growth, particularly as demand in the vine crop segment accelerates," said Cristina Rohr, Managing Director at S2G. "The team has consistently delivered measurable value at a time when greenhouse operators are under pressure from tight margins and growing volatility. Their technology is helping reduce operational risk and bring greater confidence to growers navigating today's challenges."

With this new investment, S2G believes IUNU is well-positioned to scale its platform, expand into new markets, and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that help growers thrive in an increasingly complex agricultural landscape.

IUNU is an industry-leading technology provider utilizing AI and computer vision to revolutionize greenhouse agriculture. Its platform enhances operational efficiency, maximizes yields, and improves profitability for growers worldwide. Trusted globally, with headquarters in Seattle, WA, USA, Ontario, Canada, and the Netherlands, IUNU continues to set new benchmarks in agricultural technology innovation.

S2G is a multi-stage investment firm focused on venture and growth-stage businesses across food and agriculture, oceans and energy. The firm provides capital and value-added resources to companies and leadership teams pursuing market-based solutions designed to deliver greater value, improved outcomes, and enhanced performance over traditional alternatives. With a commitment to creating long-term, measurable outcomes, S2G structures flexible capital solutions that can range from seed and venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing. For more information about S2G, visit s2ginvestments or connect with us on LinkedIn .

