BRG Grows Intellectual Property Practice With Addition Of Two Economic Analysts

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm BRG announced today that Managing Director Robert Mills and Director Frank Stabile have joined the Intellectual Property (IP) group in Los Angeles.

Both bring extensive experience in economic analysis and the quantification of damages in connection with standard essential patents (SEP) and fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory (FRAND) commitments, as well as other complex IP litigation and disputes including patent, trademark and copyright infringement and trade secret theft.

"Today's law firms-and their clients-increasingly depend on sophisticated economic analyses when evaluating the harm involved in significant IP disputes," said Jeff Stec , a BRG managing director and leader of its Intellectual Property practice. "Robert and Frank's diverse skillsets and capabilities in this area will boost our ability to serve clients engaged in high-stakes IP matters around the world."

With over 25 years of experience, Mills has been recognized as an expert by courts in the areas of patent damages and economic analysis related to royalty calculations and FRAND licensing, and by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on patent valuation in the FRAND context. Beyond IP and FRAND disputes, he has conducted economic analyses and damages assessments in the life insurance industry, analyzing more than one million policies spanning hundreds of products during his career. Mills has testified as an economic expert before federal district courts, state courts, the ITC and arbitration forums. He also has appeared at mediation venues and before the U.S. Department of Justice.

"BRG provides advanced economic, technical and financial analysis in a wide range of intellectual disputes, and I am excited to join such an esteemed team," said Mills

For the better part of the past two decades, Stabile has conducted analyses related to reasonable royalties, lost profits, unjust enrichment and consumer overcharges. He works closely with expert witnesses and attorneys in patent enforcement actions and disputes involving FRAND royalty rates at U.S. district courts, arbitrations and the ITC.

"BRG has worked on some of the world's largest IP cases, bringing robust academic and industry experience to bear on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants," said Stabile. "I'm excited to deepen my practice and the firm's offerings in the years to come."

Mills earned his MA in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MS in applied economics and BS in economics and history from Portland State University. Stabile earned his BA in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

