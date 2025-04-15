Array Behavioral Care Unites Behavioral Health Treatment Across Settings With Launch Of Array Careconnect



Fragmented behavioral health care hurts both patients and providers, leading to poor outcomes and high costs while unnecessarily increasing health system utilization

Array's comprehensive, tech-enabled behavioral health model delivers integrated treatment from hospital to home, ensuring patients do not fall through the cracks as they transition between settings

CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Behavioral Care , the nation's leading virtual behavioral health provider, today introduced Array CareConnect, a comprehensive new virtual behavioral health solution that embeds high-quality, scalable care across acute, outpatient, and at-home settings. Array CareConnect unites Array's three core product families – Array OnDemand Care, Array Community Care, and Array AtHome- to provide healthcare organizations with a technology-enabled approach to delivering high-quality, measurement-based behavioral health services at every stage of the patient journey.

Behavioral health has long been fragmented from the rest of healthcare , creating gaps in access, poor coordination between providers, and inconsistent care transitions . These issues contribute to worsening patient outcomes and increased strain on healthcare systems. They also lead to increased costs. For example, patients battling behavioral health challenges incur costs 2.5 - 6.2 times higher than those without. Among commercially insured patients, 26% had a behavioral health condition but accounted for more than 56% of total healthcare expenditures. It's clear that fragmentation negatively impacts both patients and providers.

Array Behavioral Care is addressing this challenge head-on with Array CareConnect, a comprehensive, technology-enabled solution designed to integrate behavioral health across care settings. Array CareConnect brings together three core product solutions that can work independently or as a connected system to meet patients where they are and ensure continuous behavioral health support:



Array OnDemand Care – Acute Psychiatric Crisis & Stabilization

Provides timely access to psychiatrists for emergency psychiatric evaluations, stabilizing treatment, consultations, and risk-informed disposition recommendations in emergency departments, inpatient medical units, and crisis stabilization spaces. This reduces psychiatric boarding, decreases unnecessary admissions, improves patient outcomes, and optimizes hospital resources.



Array Community Care – Virtual Behavioral Health for Outpatient Clinics

Expands behavioral health capacity for hospital-affiliated medical groups, primary care, and specialty clinics with flexible, virtual outpatient services. Array's clinicians deliver psychiatric evaluations, therapy, medication management, and consultations, helping health systems treat more patients within their network and reduce referral leakage. This improves access, strengthens care coordination, and enhances patient retention while reducing ED dependency.

Array AtHome – Virtual At-Home Behavioral Health Care

Provides referred and discharged patients with ongoing psychiatry and therapy services through a virtual, measurement-based care model supported by care coordination services. This helps patients maintain stability, reduces the need for emergency interventions, and supports better long-term outcomes.

"Behavioral health has been siloed for far too long, leaving patients and providers navigating a fragmented system," said Shannon Werb , CEO of Array Behavioral Care. "With Array CareConnect, we have built a true continuum of care that closes gaps, improves access, and ensures seamless transitions across settings, including hospitals, EDs, crisis settings, community clinics, home, and more. By integrating behavioral health into every type of medical care delivery, we're creating better patient outcomes, greater operational efficiency, and stronger provider collaboration."

At the heart of Array CareConnect is Array's Epic-based interoperable EHR platform, which enables real-time data sharing and provider collaboration across care settings. This technology allows healthcare organizations to integrate behavioral health services without disrupting existing workflows, ensuring that:



Patients receive care that is informed by their full medical history, not in isolation from their physical health needs.



Care transitions between emergency, outpatient, and at-home settings happen smoothly, reducing gaps and delays.

Healthcare organizations gain a scalable, efficient solution for managing behavioral health within their existing infrastructure.

By enabling seamless transitions and real-time information sharing, this technology ensures that every patient receives timely, coordinated, and connected care no matter where they enter the system.

"Effective behavioral health care isn't just about delivering treatment-it's about ensuring patients receive the right level of care, when and where they need it," said Dr. Sara Gotheridge , Chief Medical Officer of Array Behavioral Care. "Array CareConnect gives us the tools to move away from episodic, disjointed care toward a truly integrated approach, laying the foundation for the future of unified treatment across mental and physical health."

To learn more about Array's integrated behavioral health solution visit:

About Array Behavioral Care

Array Behavioral Care is the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, delivering high-quality behavioral health services through a fully integrated continuum of care from hospital to home. Array partners with hospitals, health systems, community organizations, and payors to provide timely, expert treatment that meets the needs of patients where they are with the Right Care, Right Time, Right DoseTM. As an established leader with more than 25 years of experience in telepsychiatry, Array sets the standard for excellence by offering innovative solutions that improve access, enhance outcomes, and support seamless care delivery. Its Epic-based EHR platform is eliminating system-wide gaps in mental health treatment. Learn more about how Array is transforming behavioral health at .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Array Behavioral Care

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED