Fuel50 And GTH Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Skills-Powered Workforce Transformation Across Europe

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This partnership joins two purpose-driven organizations committed to helping enterprises future-proof their workforces through a skills-first approach.

- Anne Fulton, Founder and CEO of Fuel50LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fuel50, the global leader in talent intelligence solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Global Talent Hub (GTH), one of Europe's foremost providers of workforce transformation and outplacement services. This collaboration brings together two mission-aligned organizations with a shared commitment to helping enterprises future-proof their workforces through a skills-powered approach.As part of this alliance, Global Talent Hub will offer Fuel50's leading-edge skills intelligence and talent marketplace technology to clients across Europe. The integration of Fuel50's award-winning platform into GTH's workforce transformation solutions will empower organizations to accelerate internal mobility, enhance workforce agility, and align talent development with evolving business priorities.Anne Fulton, Founder and CEO of Fuel50, emphasized the strategic fit:“This partnership brings a powerful combination to European enterprises-Global Talent Hub's deep advisory and transformation expertise paired with Fuel50's skills intelligence and best-in-class talent marketplace solutions. Together, we're helping organizations embrace a future where talent is dynamic, agile, and aligned to business goals through skills-based strategies.”Fuel50's technology is trusted by some of the world's most innovative enterprises, including Sage, Trane Technologies, and Electronic Arts, is available in 13 languages, delivering measurable results such as increased employee retention, enhanced career growth, and improved internal hiring rates. The partnership with GTH expands Fuel50's reach in the European market with a partner deeply rooted in local market knowledge and workforce transformation best practices.Olivier Landerer, CEO of Global Talent Hub, shared:“Partnering with Fuel50 enables us to enhance our technology-enabled transformation offering with a market-leading talent intelligence platform. As businesses across Europe seek to adapt in an era of rapid change, this partnership ensures we can provide our clients with powerful, data-driven solutions for skills development, redeployment, and internal mobility.”This partnership reinforces both organizations' commitment to reshaping the workforce landscape through intelligent, skills-centric solutions and human-centered design-empowering employees and organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.About Fuel50Fuel50, a leader in talent intelligence solutions, announced in December 2024 the launch of Skills Intelligence, a groundbreaking platform that simplifies how businesses operate three critical steps in their skills framework: creation, mapping, and governing the skills required for organizational success. By combining advanced AI with evidence-based insights from industrial and organizational psychology, Skills Intelligence offers a foundation of over 5,500+ skills which clients can leverage, customize and build on to create their own personalized skills library. This library evolves alongside changing market trends and strategic objectives while unifying the business to a common skills language. It is easily maintained and managed through internal and external benchmarks, streamlined skill creation and customization processes, an approval workflow and a comprehensive audit trail. Fuel50's revolutionary skill-to-role mapping process enables organizations to map skills to roles at scale. By combining AI, automation and human expertise, the solution analyzes organizational data and industry trends to align essential skills with role profiles. Clients retain full control, using intuitive interfaces to customize and refine profiles to meet their strategic goals and unique needs. This dynamic, adaptable approach empowers organizations to remain future-ready in an ever-changing business environment. Without Fuel50, the creation and management of personalized skills libraries has been found to take over 525 business days. Fuel50's talent marketplace, with its robust skills foundation, since inception has consistently been delivering over 60% improvements in employee retention across its top 20 customers, along with uplifts in internal mobility from 35% to 55% of positions filled internally through using the talent marketplace. For more information, visitAbout Global Talent HubGlobal Talent Hub (GTH) is the international arm of Europe's largest workforce transformation and outplacement experts - von Rundstedt (Germany), Alixio Group (France), von Rundstedt (Switzerland), and 10Eighty (UK). GTH is dedicated to helping individuals and organisations achieve their full potential with a focus on localised, personal service and innovative solutions. It supports clients across Europe and around the world with its extensive network of worldwide hubs. GTH provides strategic career support to guide employees through transitions while ensuring companies maintain a strong employer brand. With a strong international presence and a commitment to innovation, GTH delivers impactful solutions that align with evolving workplace trends. Through executive communities, AI-driven talent insights, and strategic partnerships, it provides organisations with the tools to manage workforce transformations and outplacement programmes effectively, fostering career growth and business success on a global scale. For more information, visit .

