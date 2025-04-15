Can China's Stimulus Response Offset Trump's Tariffs?

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's ambitious“around 5%” growth target this year increasingly has a Donald Trump problem.

Every time the US president raises tariffs for mainland goods - 145%, at least for now - he makes it harder for Xi Jinping to avoid Beijing's fate in 2022 and 1990. Those are the only two times in the last 35 years that China missed its gross domestic product target .

Yet there's every reason to think Xi can pull off the seemingly impossible in 2025 so long as his Communist Party marshals a dual-focused response to Trump's one-man tariff arms race.

The first is a burst of well-targeted stimulus to offset epically strong headwinds zooming China's way. The second is incentivizing Xi's 1.4 billion-plus people to save less and spend more.

Goal No 1 is not in question. The only uncertainty is the scale of the stimulus Team Xi is willing to unleash to boost consumption, stabilize the housing market and end deflation.

The urgency to stimulate is rising. Goldman Sachs, for example, thinks Xi's economy will grow just 4% this year. Beijing's actions to date, the Wall Street investment bank worries, aren't enough to“fully offset the negative effect of the tariffs.”

At the low end, UBS economist Tao Wang thinks China will grow just 3.4% this year and 3% in 2026 as Trump's tariffs choke exports.

“The tariff shock poses unprecedented challenges to China's exports and will set forth major adjustments in the domestic economy as well,” Wang says.

China's consumer spending, it's generally believed, amounts to roughly US$7 trillion. The nation's annual exports to the US are about $450 billion.

If Trump's tariffs erase, say, half that amount, Xi would have to rely mostly on domestic consumption to pick up the slack. That's doable, many economists agree, so long as Beijing acts urgently and boldly.

To turn the tide, analyst Zhang Di at China Galaxy Securities expects this month's Politburo meeting to result in a stimulus jolt of between 1.5 trillion yuan ($205 billion) to 2 trillion yuan ($275 billion). Analysts at Citigroup skew more to the 1.5 trillion yuan figure.

“We see a greater chance that domestic stimulus would be brought forward,” Citi analysts write.“We reckon that fiscal policies should lead domestic demand expansion amid external shocks.”

Investors will get a fresh read of Chinese GDP on Wednesday, when most economists expect a 5.1% growth rate will be announced in the first quarter of this year.

Increased fiscal spending could be complemented by cuts in official interest rates and reserve requirement ratios. Last month, Xi's team unveiled new fiscal measures, including a higher budget deficit target of around 4% of GDP, up from 3% in 2024.

“The wider deficit will support the economic outlook, but we think it is still uncertain as to how large the fiscal impulse will be, or whether it will sustainably lift underlying domestic demand,” cautions Jeremy Zook, an analyst at Fitch Ratings.

Fitch, Zook says, still views Beijing's 2025 GDP target as“ambitious” and predicts the economy will end up growing 4.3% this year“due to headwinds from subdued domestic demand, lingering property-sector stress and rising external challenges .”

That leaves pumping up consumption as Xi's top priority.“Public expenditure is set to rise by 1.4 percentage points to 30% of GDP, but consumption-focused measures remain relatively modest, in our view,” Zook notes.

Roughly 300 billion yuan is allocated to a consumer goods trade-in program, up from 150 billion yuan last year.