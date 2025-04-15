Helios Announces Strategic Platform Integration With Kota To Expand Benefit Access For Customers

Integration provides global organizations using the Helios platform with simplicity in setting up and managing their global teams' health benefits to better compete

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios Global Payments Solutions Inc, the AI-powered global human capital management (HCM) and payments platform, announces its strategic integration with Kota , a fintech, making employee insurance and retirement benefits more accessible. This integration aims to provide health benefits for employees in selected countries outside of the United States, further solidifying Helios' commitment to simplifying and strengthening the management of global workforces.

Renowned for its innovative approach to providing global benefits, Kota offers a wide array of options, from health insurance and retirement plans to life assurance. The integration of Kota's embedded insurance solution across Helios' cutting-edge platform will offer users instant access to popular health insurance providers to set-up and manage group health insurance programs that feed right into Helios payroll reconciliation. The strategic partnership will empower multinational organizations to offer competitive, localized benefits packages to their international teams to support global expansion.

"Partnering with Kota addresses a crucial challenge in managing global workforces by providing seamless access to comprehensive and compliant benefits across borders," said Rick Hammell, Founder and CEO of Helios. "This integration enables our clients to navigate the complexities of international benefits with ease, ensuring their teams worldwide receive competitive, compliant and localized coverage. By simplifying benefits administration through our centralized portal, we enhance employee satisfaction and retention, ultimately driving future success for multinational organizations."

Additionally, organizations will have access to real-time data and analytics, ensuring that benefits administration is accurate, efficient and compliant with country-specific regulations. Organizations can manage everything from payroll and compliance to benefits and employee engagement through a single, user-friendly interface.

"Employee benefits have always been an expensive and administrative project for companies. With more and more companies becoming distributed, that difficulty increases. With Helios makes employment and payroll a much easier task for companies, we couldn't be more excited to make benefits. By offering comprehensive benefits, Helios and Kota help organizations build a supportive and engaged workforce, which is crucial for retaining top talent in a competitive global market," said Luke Mackey, Co-Founder and CEO at Kota.

As Helios launches in more than 125 countries, this partnership with Kota will be a strategic step to meet the diverse needs of its clients' global operations. Kota's extensive network and expertise in international benefits align seamlessly with Helios' vision of transcending geographic boundaries and ensuring compliance with local regulations. Together, Helios and Kota empower organizations to explore new markets, unlock growth potential and positively impact the global economy and their international teams.

With plans for further growth and new customer-centric solutions in 2025, Helios is poised to continue its trajectory of innovation and excellence. The partnership with Kota marks a pivotal moment in Helios' journey, enhancing its ability to deliver unparalleled support to global organizations.

For more information about Helios and its partnership with Kota, please visit and .

About Helios

Helios, a leading innovator in workforce management technology for global teams, provides a cutting-edge technology platform that enhances productivity, offers data-driven insights for strategic decisions, and revolutionizes industries to drive global expansion and economic growth. By empowering organizations to reach new markets, maximizing growth potential and contributing positively to the global economy, Helios envisions a world where global expansion is achievable for every organization. The trusted SOC2 Type 1 and ISO 27001 platform offers essential tools, expert guidance, and AI-driven support to streamline hiring, management, and payment processes, enabling seamless collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for teams worldwide. Helios' enterprise-grade tech platform supports various business operations, from hiring contractors to managing global payroll, transcending geographical boundaries and ensuring compliance with local regulations for diverse workforce. For more information, please visit or follow Helios on LinkedIn.

About Kota

Kota is building the internet infrastructure for employee benefits. Empowering modern businesses to offer their employees insurance and retirement benefits more easily and affordably through our platform, app and embedded insurance offerings. With our proprietary infrastructure, Kota removes the friction from global benefits for HR and finance teams. Proudly founded in Ireland, Kota supports hundreds of businesses and is backed by some of Europe's leading investors like EQT Ventures, Northzone and Frontline, with €7.6M raised to date. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Interdependence Public Relations

713-409-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE Helios

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED