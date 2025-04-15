Loulou Lollipop Announces New Partnership With Yodee International To Accelerate Growth In Taiwan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Loulou Lollipop CEO Yann Boulbain and Co-Founders Eleanor Lee and Angel Kho are keen to capitalize on Loulou Lollipop's status as a highly sought-after brand in North America and Taiwan. The appointment of Yodee International builds on several years of success for Loulou Lollipop in the Taiwanese market, with its B2C shopping platform consistently ranking among the highest in traffic within the mom and baby category, as well as placement in key stores such as Baby 888, Kodomo, Angelbaby and more.

Yodee International will further this success with its industry-best sales, brand marketing, and operations, including collaborations with leading shopping platforms, an extensive network of hundreds of physical stores, expansion into department stores, and partnerships with professional facilities and experts from various fields. "I am pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Yodee International in Taiwan. They are experts on the region and have successfully grown major brands in several categories," said Boulbain. "It is a significant step in the growth strategy for Loulou Lollipop."

"Working closely with our team, Yodee International will introduce the brand to additional retailers, expand digital and social media marketing, and establish Loulou Lollipop as the category leader in Taiwan through key brand-building initiatives in partnership with our global team," said David Sullivan, Loulou Lollipop's Director of Global Sales.

Yodee International was founded in 2013 and now operates a branch company in Vietnam and Cambodia. The company specializes in brand marketing, distribution, wholesale, and retailing baby and maternity products. It has quickly become recognized as one of the top and fastest-growing distributors in the Taiwanese market, earning numerous awards from its portfolio of brands and local industry groups. "We are excited at the opportunity to build on the previous success of the brand and bring its safe, comfortable, and premium products to the Taiwanese market by expanding the existing retail and digital footprint of the brand in key channels," said Kyle Lin, Founder and Chairman of Yodee International.

"Given Loulou Lollipop's international growth, we are honored by the trust they have placed in our company to contribute to this next evolution of growth," said Kyle Lin.

Effective immediately, Yodee International will assume exclusive rights of distribution and support all activities related to Loulou Lollipop in Taiwan, Vietnam and Cambodia.

For further information, please contact James Connell, +1-416-844-0106, [email protected]

About Loulou Lollipop

Loulou Lollipop is a leading B Corp-certified children's lifestyle brand that offers a curated selection of high-quality, eco-friendly, and playful products for babies and toddlers. The company is committed to responsible business practices, ethical sourcing, and donates 1 per cent of every online purchase to community-focused non-profits. Loulou Lollipop clothing and accessories are available at Louloulollipop, Amazon, Babylist, Nordstrom, and other major retailers and independent children's boutiques globally.

About Yodee International

Yodee International is a leading distributor and retailer of premium baby and maternity products in Taiwan, with branch operations in Vietnam and Cambodia. Founded in 2013, Yodee specializes in brand building, omni-channel sales, and strategic market expansion. The company operates Taiwan's top-traffic mom and baby shopping platform and has established its own department store counters across major locations, offering direct consumer access and brand visibility. With a proven track record of accelerating the growth of global brands, Yodee partners with top retailers, e-commerce platforms, and media to deliver safe, high-quality products to families across Asia.

SOURCE Loulou Lollipop