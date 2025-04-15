Helport AI Launches Enhanced AI Software To Modernize Consumer Financing Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Offering Aims to Drive Efficiency and Compliance in Consumer Financing and Debt Collection

Successful Initial Deployments Already Underway in the Philippines

Partnerships Secured with Three Consumer Financing Companies, Including Two Publicly Listed in the U.S., Since the Opening of the Philippines Office

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the“Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today announced the launch of the newest version of its AI-powered software tailored for the consumer financing industry. The announcement marks a significant step forward in Helport AI's mission to transform financial services through automation, real-time intelligence, and regulatory compliance.

The rollout is being led by Helport AI's recently inaugurated Philippines office, which serves as the Company's 'Global Center of Excellence' for AI operations and training. This regional hub has already completed successful pilot programs across multiple consumer financing projects, showcasing the software's capacity to optimize collection strategies and improve customer outcomes in different regulatory environments.

“Our AI solutions are designed not only to enhance operational efficiency and accuracy, but to ensure compliance, accountability, and fairness in the consumer financing space,” said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI.“With the Philippines as our strategic launch point, we are bringing transformative technology to one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic financial markets, with the goal of serving customers worldwide.”

AI-Powered Transformation for Consumer Financing

Helport AI's consumer financing solution leverages the Company's proprietary real-time AI engine to automate core components of debt servicing and recovery, including:



AI-Guided Conversation: real-time intelligent scripting, live customer profiling, and automated call summaries designed to increase agent accuracy and productivity, compliance, and reduced training costs.

Real-time Compliance & Risk Management: the AI engine facilitates comprehensive regulatory compliance across customer interactions, with the aim of strengthening consumer protection, minimizing human errors, and reducing legal risks, while preserving customer trust. Data-driven Business Optimization: the AI engine continuously analyzes customer dialogue, feedback data, regulatory changes, and market trends to generate actionable insights and drive efficiency improvements.



By reducing manual processes, Helport AI's platform can help lower operational costs, shorten resolution time, and support lenders in achieving higher recovery rates, while preserving customer relationships.

Driving Impact in the Philippines and Beyond

Since the opening of its Philippines office in January 2025, Helport AI has secured partnerships with three consumer financing companies – two of which are publicly listed in the U.S. – to incorporate AI-driven software into debt collection operations across Southeast Asia. Leveraging its background in financial services, Helport AI's software has been deployed in multiple test environments across debt collection and consumer financing, generating strong performance benchmarks, including increased agent efficiency, improved customer engagement, and enhanced management oversight.

Looking Ahead

The introduction of this new software version builds upon Helport AI's broader strategy of applying AI-driven customer contact solutions to high-impact industries such as mortgage sales, insurance, and consumer financing. With a growing global presence and a portfolio of industry-tailored AI tools, the Company continues to partner with enterprise clients seeking scalable, cost-efficient solutions.

This announcement follows a series of strategic investments by Helport AI into infrastructure and talent across Southeast Asia and North America as the Company prepares for expanded deployment in high-growth financial services markets.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools designed to drive sales, improve customer engagement, and lower costs. The Company's mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert-using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business strategies, expansion plans, and anticipated results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

