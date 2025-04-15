Pigment Launches Consumer Career Tools As 70% Of Knowledge Workers Report Workplace Detachment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New professional development company Pigment maps 82 workplace traits to help professionals find work they love-with free access for nonprofit organizations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pigment launches today with career tools designed to combat the growing crisis of workplace detachment among knowledge workers. The company comes at a critical moment when over 70% of office workers report feeling disconnected from their roles, with many dreading their workday amid unprecedented burnout levels and accelerating AI-driven workplace changes.The professional development company enters the market with its debut Career Self-Discovery Assessment , a first-of-its-kind tool that maps an individual's abilities across 82 workplace traits. These traits span categories including Cognitive Processing, Motivation, and Decision Making-ranging from Psychological Independence to Conceptual Thinking-providing a comprehensive profile of intrinsic strengths."Most of us choose careers based on external expectations, not on what internally energizes us," said Kenneth Shen, founder of Pigment. "When we focus on aligning with work that matches our natural abilities, everybody wins-both employers and employees experience better outcomes."In its pre-launch phase, Pigment has already helped thousands of workers better understand their unique value and explore career paths more intrinsically matched to their natural abilities. The assessment results highlight specific roles where natural strengths match the work requirements, helping people navigate the unnecessarily complicated landscape of knowledge work.PIGMENT PLEDGES FREE CAREER ASSESSMENT ACCESS TO NONPROFITSIn a significant move aligned with its social impact mission, Pigment is providing free, unlimited access to its Career Assessment tool for the next 90 days to any nonprofit organization offering career or employment services. This initiative could potentially benefit tens of thousands of job seekers who access career support through community organizations."We built Pigment to help people find fulfillment in their work," Shen explains. "By extending this offer to nonprofits, we're ensuring our tools reach those who may need them most, regardless of financial circumstances."Nonprofit organizations can reach out for free access starting today by contacting Pigment on its website.DEMOCRATIZING CAREER DEVELOPMENTUnlike other career discovery and coaching programs that can easily cost thousands of dollars, Pigment's Career Assessment is available at a consumer-friendly $99, making professional-grade career guidance accessible to a much wider audience."Pigment was founded on a simple premise: we must find work that brings us energy, not just follow societal expectations," says Shen. "Our mission is to help 100 million people find fulfillment in their work, and making our assessment financially accessible is a crucial part of that vision."ABOUT PIGMENTPigment is a professional development company founded in 2024 with presence in New York and Florida. The company is dedicated to helping people discover fulfilling careers aligned with their natural abilities through data-driven assessment tools and personalized guidance. Pigment is backed by a team of founders, coaches, and mentors passionate about the future of work.Learn more at .Media assets available: Founder headshots, assessment screenshots, workplace dissatisfaction statistics. Demo access and interviews available upon request.

