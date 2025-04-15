Spectral Capital Corporation Acquires Stake In Autonomous Driving Innovator And Global Top 100 AI Company

SEATTLE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN ) today announced that it has acquired 169,889 shares of Preferred Stock in a leading AI software company in the autonomous vehicle space. The shares were purchased through an exchange of Spectral Capital stock valued at $10 per share, resulting in a total transaction value of $16,889,900 . Based on the target's current June 2026 IPO target of $20 billion and the shares issued and outstanding, each share in the AI Company is valued at roughly $159, implying that Spectral's new stake is currently worth about $27 million at current market value. This strategic investment expands Spectral's portfolio into the autonomous driving sector and lays the groundwork for deeper collaboration between the two companies.

In addition to the equity investment, Spectral Capital and the AI Company are currently negotiating a licensing agreement under which the AI Company would license Spectral's existing patent library. This potential agreement underscores the strategic importance of the partnership: by combining Spectral's intellectual property with the AI Company's cutting-edge autonomous driving software, both companies aim to accelerate innovation in the fast-growing autonomous vehicle industry.

Spectral cannot currently disclose the name of the AI Company, which supplies AI Software to 10 of the top OEM's worldwide.

"Our investment in autonomous driving AI represents a strategic step forward for Spectral," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital Corporation. " Our partnership with the AI Company is driving innovation in autonomous vehicle software with an approach that is both visionary and practical. We are thrilled to be part of this company's journey and to support their growth. By working together – including exploring ways to leverage Spectral's patent portfolio in their solutions – we believe we can help accelerate advancements in autonomous driving technology. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to create value for our shareholders and to contribute to the future of transportation."

This acquisition marks Spectral Capital's entry into the autonomous driving arena and reflects its commitment to investing in transformative technologies. The partnership creates a strategic leader with deep expertise in emerging technologies and access to a robust patent library, while helping Spectral Capital strengthen its position as a diversified technology accelerator bridging innovations in artificial intelligence and next-generation computing.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN ) is a publicly traded technology venture company and quantum computing incubator. The company specializes in developing and operating proprietary quantum technology platforms while strategically investing in complementary emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. Headquartered in Seattle, Spectral Capital's mission is to accelerate innovation by bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world applications. The company leverages its extensive patent portfolio and expertise to foster advancements across industries, delivering practical, scalable solutions in areas including quantum computing, AI, and advanced robotics. For more information visit, Spectral Capital .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For more information, please visit Spectral Capital .

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED