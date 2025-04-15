403
Airwork Launches As The First Dedicated Job Platform For AVGC-XR Industry
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In an era where visual effects, animation, and gaming studios face unprecedented challenges, a team of industry veterans has launched AirWork, the first job platform exclusively designed for the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) community.
Following the success of their cloud render farm service AirRender, the founders of AirWork aim to address a critical gap in the creative job market by providing a trusted, community-driven platform that connects talented professionals with legitimate opportunities.
"We've watched our beloved industry struggle with studio closures and creative compromises in the relentless pursuit of profit," said Ankit Shah, Co-Founder of AirWork. "Many of us feel that the visual quality and creative integrity from a decade ago surpasses much of today's output. AirWork is our response to these challenges-a platform built by creators, for creators."
The platform distinguishes itself through several key features, including verified job listings from trusted sources, community-driven reporting of fraudulent opportunities, and an intelligent job recommendation system that matches candidates based on their submitted resumes. An upcoming auto-apply feature will streamline the application process according to individual skills and preferences.
AirWork also allows studios to list positions directly on the platform, creating a more transparent hiring ecosystem for all parties involved.
"This is just the beginning," the team states. "We have ambitious plans to implement many more features that will help revitalize our industry and support the creative community."
The platform is now inviting creative professionals to create profiles by submitting their resumes and to share AirWork with colleagues who are passionate about quality work in the visual arts fields.
For more information about AirWork and to create your profile, visit airwork.
