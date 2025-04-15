TTEC Wins Big At 2025 Stevie Awards With AI-Driven Innovations In Customer Experience And Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC ), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX, earned five 2025 Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service , recognizing its AI-powered solutions across customer service, sales, and innovation categories.

TTEC's wins include two Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze Stevie® Awards, showcasing the company's obsession with enhancing customer and employee experiences through the use of AI-powered technology and data-driven insights.

"TTEC's recognition across multiple categories highlights our commitment to pushing the boundaries of CX innovation," said John Abou, President of TTEC Engage. "Our AI-driven solutions aren't just visionary - they're delivering measurable impact for our clients, from improving customer satisfaction to driving operational efficiencies. These awards are a powerful validation of the results we're achieving together."

Award-Winning Innovations



Gold – Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year

TTEC Perform: Real-Time Associate Coaching

This real time coaching and engagement tool delivers in-the-moment coaching to associates during live interactions. For one insurance client, TTEC Perform increased sales conversions by 10% while reducing average handle time by 6%. [This case study explains how.]



Gold – Innovation in Sales

AI-Powered Service to Sales

TTEC's solution helps associates identify buying signals during support calls and convert them into sales opportunities. In just 15 days, a telecom client saw a 27% revenue lift per associate among previously low performers. [Read the case study .]



Silver – Customer Service Success

Raising the Bar on Healthcare CX

For a leading medical device company, TTEC's training accelerated associate readiness for high-stakes calls, cutting error rates to just 0.03% and reducing handle time by more than 50%. [Explore this story .]



Bronze – Use of Data & Analytics in Customer Service

Take QA to New Heights: AI-Enhanced Quality and Insights

By evaluating 100% of interactions with AI-enhanced TTEC Insights, TTEC surfaced actionable coaching insights faster and more effectively. One automaker client uncovered $3.2M in new revenue potential and reduced coaching time by 53% in just three weeks. [Full case study here .]

Bronze – Best Use of Technology in Customer Service

Addi AI: Real-Time Voice Translation

TTEC's Addi AI solution enables seamless multilingual conversations, eliminating language barriers and making support more inclusive. In industries like healthcare and education, Addi has helped reduce interpreter costs by up to 80%. [Watch how Addi AI works. ]

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards and honor global excellence in business. There are nine Stevie Awards programs that together receive more than 12,000 nominations each year. The 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service competition evaluated over 2,100 nominations from organizations across 45 countries, judged by a panel of over 170 experts worldwide.

TTEC's continued recognition with these awards highlights its leadership in combining human expertise with AI and automation to deliver faster, smarter, and more human-centered experiences.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC ) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at ttec .

Media Contact:

Meredith Matthews

[email protected]

+1 281-770-2566

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED