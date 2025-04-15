Coolit Systems Announces Further Breakthroughs In Row-Based Coolant Distribution Unit Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolIT Systems (CoolIT), the world leader in AI and high-performance computing liquid cooling, introduces the CHx2000 , the highest-performance row-based coolant distribution unit (CDU). This follows CoolIT's announcement of the CHx1500 CDU in early March 2025, which then set a new standard in performance.





Figure 1: (left to right) CoolIT's Coolant Distribution Units: CHx1500 and CHx2000 Already in production and shipping globally from CoolIT's multi-gigawatt capacity manufacturing facilities, CHx2000 offers an unrivaled 2 MW liquid cooling capacity. With a flow rate of 1.2 liters per minute per kilowatt (LPM/kW), it supports cooling for up to twelve 120kW NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 racks-all within the industry's most compact CDU footprint of 750x1200mm. The CHx2000 provides 66% greater cooling capacity than CoolIT's CHx1500 and outperforms alternatives by providing over 2X cooling capacity than the next best "1350" CDU and unmatched 53 psi secondary head pressure. See the following for a CDU performance comparison at 4°C approach temperature. Table 1 : CDU Performance Comparison

COMPANY PRODUCT COOLING LOAD FOOTPRINT COOLING LOAD

DENSITY SECONDARY

PRESSURE HEAD CoolIT CHx2000 2269 kW 750 mm x 1200 mm 2521 kW/m2 53 psi CoolIT CHx1500 1364 kW 750 mm x 1200 mm 1516 kW/m2 44 psi A "1350" 1073 kW 900 mm x 1200 mm 994 kW/m2 25 psi B "60" 734 kW 1222 mm x 1600 mm 376 kW/m2 32 psi

Note: Estimated at 4°C ATD with PG25 Coolant using nominal performance data provided from publicly available information from each manufacturer.

"We took the already outstanding performance of the CHx1500 and pushed pump performance and heat exchanger capacity even further," said Neil Mulji, Vice President of Product at CoolIT. "While both units are in the same compact 750mm x 1200mm rack footprint, we engineered the even higher performance CHx2000 to give customers several performance options."

CHx2000 is built with high-grade wetted materials, stainless steel piping and integrated 25-micron filtration. Engineered to meet the highest standards for performance, uptime and serviceability, CHx2000 features front and back service access with hot-swappable pumps, filters and sensors. Built-in critical component redundancies and industry-leading group control functionality for up to 20 units enable six-nines (99.9999%) availability. Intelligent controls support secure remote monitoring and communication via Redfish, SNMP, TCP/IP, Modbus, and other protocols.

The CHx2000 is now available for worldwide orders. CoolIT offers comprehensive support and onsite services in over 70 countries, including system design, installation, CDU-to-server certification and maintenance.

About CoolIT Systems

CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world's most demanding computing environments. A 24-year pioneer in microprocessor liquid cooling systems, CoolIT's technology cools over 5 million GPUs and CPUs globally.

CoolIT partners with global processor and server design leaders to develop the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions for their leading-edge products.

Through its modular direct liquid cooling (DLC) technology, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance and power efficiencies. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for the widespread adoption of accelerated and advanced computing.

