Microchip Launches High-Reliability BR235 And BR235D Series Of Power Relays For Demanding Military Applications

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading supplier to the aerospace and defense market, Microchip is committed to providing innovative and robust products that are designed for mission-critical performance in the most demanding environments. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces the release of its BR235 and BR235D series of 25A QPL hermetically sealed electromechanical power relays that meet the requirements of MIL-PRF-83536 specification and ISO-9001 certification. This new series of power relays is specifically engineered for mission-critical commercial aviation, defense and space applications. These devices offer supply certainty coupled with global technical support to provide aerospace and defense customers with the reliability and long-term assurance they need to for their missions.

The series provides a 25A 3PDT rating and offers multiple variants for design flexibility. Options are available in suppressed or non-suppressed, coil voltages from 6–48 VDC and 115 VAC, mounting styles with and without mounting tabs in different orientations, straight or J-Hook terminal pin types, and tin or gold plating.

Microchip's BR235 and BR235D series sets the standard for high-reliability relays, delivering exceptional performance in extreme environments, including under test conditions for 30G vibration and 200G mechanical shock. Additionally, the relays are designed to withstand temperatures ranging from −70°C to 125°C.

"Microchip understands the aerospace and defense sector's critical need for a consistent and reliable supply of high-reliability relays. Our BR235 and BR235D relays are engineered to meet the highest standards of reliability and performance for mission-critical applications," said Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip's discrete product group. " While other suppliers may shift priorities or limit support, Microchip remains steadfast in delivering continuous, dependable solutions tailored to our customers' unique challenges.”

Microchip has over 60 years of aerospace heritage and offers a broad portfolio to support the aerospace and defense market including MCUs, MPUs, FPGAs, power management and timing solutions that are designed to meet stringent aviation, military, and space requirements. For more information about Microchip's aerospace and defense products, visit the web page .

