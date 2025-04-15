True North Software Solutions Partners With AMSYS To Amplify Urban Innovation And Attends Smart Cities Connect

- Bill Pugh, Co-Founder of True North Software SolutionsSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- True North Software solutions (yourtruenorth ) is proud to announce their partnership with AMSYS Innovative Solutions to collectively build and provide solutions for the public sector, medical, and other industries. Powered by NVIDIA NIMTM Agent Blueprints, the team will be offering collaborative solutions and software focused on real-time data intelligence, agentic and ethical AI, and digital twins to launch immersive experiences for the urban environment, campuses, buildings, facilities, and the enterprise.The team is excited to attend and participate in the Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo in San Antonio, TX occurring from April 14th through the 16th. True North will be participating in a workshop titled“Transforming Cities – Immersive Experiences Powered by Intelligent Data & The AMSYS Collective Blueprint.” This workshop will provide insights and workflow information on how to enhance public safety data, provide citizen safety, elevate city services, launch immersive urban experiences, and showcase The Frisco, Texas story. Be sure to attend to hear how True North is utilizing intelligent data, digital twins, ethical AI, and other technologies, along with 'The Collective' partners, to provide ROI and positive outcomes across a number of use cases.The partnership between True North Software Solutions and AMSYS represents a significant step forward in the mission to deliver transformative technology solutions for urban environments.“By combining our expertise in ethical AI and real-time Operational Dashboards with AMSYS's innovative solution delivery capabilities and NVIDIA's powerful NIM Agent Blueprints, we're creating a framework that doesn't just collect data but transforms it into actionable intelligence that enhances public safety and city services,” states Bill Pugh, co-founder of True North.AMSYS has strengthened its vision through collaboration to facilitate clients as they navigate the AI ecosystem accelerating the decision-tree for outcomes. AMSYS is focused on making sure intelligent systems improve the lives of citizens, students, and constituents.“True North Software Solutions is an accelerator for us in that journey through their expertise of how connected spaces are represented in all the industries we serve,” shares John Rohrer, VP Enterprise Sales & AI Practice Leader.“Partnering with True North and using NVIDIA NIMTM Agent Blueprints helps us turn data into action; whether it's for city operations, public safety, traffic systems or immersive digital experiences,” states Jacque Istok, AMSYS Field CTO.The recent True North and AMSYS work with cities and colleges demonstrates how 'The Ecosystem of Partners' creates immersive urban experiences while delivering tangible outcomes for municipalities. True North will share additional insights at Smart Cities Connect and continue pioneering solutions that help build smarter, safer, and more connected communities.To join us in San Antonio and attend the workshop, please visit:###About True North Software Solutions, LLCTrue North Software Solutions is headquartered in the heart of Texas, where innovation thrives, and ideas take flight with a new force emerging. True North, a name that evokes images of steadfast guidance and unwavering direction, is a company unlike any other. True North is more than a data service, a software provider, a digital twin builder, or an AI developer. We are a team of passionate changemakers, driven by a singular vision: to empower cities, utilities, and municipalities with the tools and technologies they need to build a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit .About AMSYS Innovative SolutionsAMSYS Innovative Solutions is a leading Global technology solutions provider focused on delivering cutting-edge products and services to a variety of industries. With a deep commitment to innovation and excellence, the company develops solutions that enable businesses to optimize operations, improve customer experiences, and drive growth. For more information on AMSYS Innovative Solutions, please visit .

Bill Pugh

True North Software Solutions

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.