Olga V. Mack Joins Termscout As CEO To Lead The Future Of Sales Contract Transparency And Acceleration

- Olga V. MackDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TermScout, the AI-powered sales contract certification platform, today announced that Olga V. Mack has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A leading AI advocate, thought leader on sales and contract acceleration, Mack brings a proven track record of leading AI-driven business transformation to TermScout as it scales its mission to make contracts more transparent, efficient, and a catalyst for revenue growth. TermScout is defining a new product category: certified contracts.Mack, a former CEO, startup advisor, and experienced operator at the intersection of AI and business operations, has dedicated her career to modernizing how businesses negotiate and close deals using AI, automation, and contract intelligence. Her leadership will help TermScout expand its AI-powered contract certification platform, enabling faster deal cycles, risk reduction, and greater trust in business agreements.“Contracts should accelerate business, not slow it down,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout.“Companies spend millions optimizing their sales, finance, and operations-yet contracts remain a major bottleneck. TermScout is fixing this by certifying contracts upfront, removing unnecessary friction, and creating a new era of trusted, revenue-driving agreements-contracts that close themselves.”Mack's expertise in AI, contract automation, and business transformation makes her the ideal leader to scale TermScout's impact across sales, finance, RevOps, procurement, sales enablement, and go-to-market teams. Her vision aligns with TermScout's mission to eliminate contract uncertainty and help businesses close deals faster with independently verified, market-ready agreements.Otto Hanson, TermScout's founder, former CEO, and current board member, welcomed Mack's appointment, stating,“Olga is the perfect leader to take TermScout to the next level. Her expertise in contract acceleration, AI innovation, and category creation will accelerate our mission to make contracts faster, more scalable, and more predictable. I couldn't be more excited to see her lead the charge.”James Currier, General Partner at NFX and an investor in TermScout, added,“Olga is one of the most forward-thinking leaders in business AI today. Her ability to bridge AI, automation, and sales contract intelligence with real-world revenue outcomes makes her uniquely positioned to scale TermScout's vision. We're thrilled to support her in building the future of sales enablement and contract acceleration.”Under Mack's leadership, TermScout will expand its AI-powered contract certification technology, strengthen partnerships with sales, finance, and operations, and continue its mission to eliminate contract friction and drive revenue acceleration through trust, transparency, and innovation.About TermScoutTermScout is an AI-powered contract certification platform that helps modern businesses accelerate revenue, reduce risk, and increase trust in agreements. By independently verifying contract terms against market standards, TermScout enables companies to close deals faster, eliminate unnecessary negotiations, and ensure fairness in agreements. Unlike review tools or CLM platforms that require negotiation, TermScout provides objective certification and instant trust-no redlines required.For more information about TermScout, visit .

