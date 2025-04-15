Sealingtech Advances Customers' Missions With Next-Gen Defensive Cyber Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new GN 7100 utilizes PCIe Gen 5 and AMD's latest 9000 EPYC series enables faster processing speeds. Designed for artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), it levels up defense capabilities for cyber protection teams with a high-performance GPU for demanding workloads at the edge.

The GN 7100 and GN 9000 offer scalable, deployable AI/ML edge computing capabilities once limited to datacenters.

The GN 9000 enhances field operator performance with 2 GPUs connected together for maximum resource pooling for AI applications. It delivers 188GB of HBM3 memory to power today's most demanding AI models at the edge. Along with its AI/ML edge computing capability, this latest and most advanced carry-on-compliant form factor maximizes operational effectiveness and provides increased storage.

"Designed with flexibility and scalability to meet current and future warfighter needs, the GN 7100 and GN 9000 are next-generation deployable solutions that deliver AI/ML edge computing capabilities that were previously only available in a datacenter," says Brad Hatcher, SealingTech's Chief Product Officer. "These new solutions will increase operating and storage capacity at the edge, advancing our customers' missions for success."

SealingTech works closely with its customers to develop purpose-built defensive cyber solutions. With the launch of the GN 7100 and GN 9000, the company continues to provide more capability, more storage, more agility, and more value to its customers.

Learn more about the GN 7100 and GN 9000 .

About Sealing Technologies

Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN ), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Veteran-founded, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the US and its allies. For more information visit .

SOURCE Sealing Technologies