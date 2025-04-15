Kantar Study Proves Rembrand's In-Scene Media Drives Significant Brand Awareness And Differentiation

New Research Highlights the Impact of Where the Future of Advertisement is Heading and Positions Rembrand at the Forefront of This New Technology



PALO ALTO, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study conducted by Kantar, the world's leading marketing data and analytics company, reveals that Rembrand's Augmentation Intelligence (RAI) significantly enhances brand awareness and differentiation for advertisers, proving its effectiveness alongside traditional social and video advertising strategies.

The research, based on ten campaigns across multiple industries, found that unaided brand awareness (first mention) increased 1.3 times post-exposure, rising from a control group average of 13% to 28%. Unaided brand awareness (any mention) increased 1.5 times post-exposure, moving from 22% to 37%. The study also showed that brand differentiation measured 1.8 times higher than Kantar norms, with 34% of respondents stating that the brand felt different from others after exposure.

"Our RAI represents a breakthrough in brand integration, providing a seamless and non-disruptive advertising experience," said Omar Tawakol, CEO and Co-Founder at Rembrand. "This study with Kantar shows the effectiveness of how Rembrand is seamlessly integrating brands into content and not only increasing brand awareness but also enhancing brand perception."

Early insights suggest that incorporating RAI into the media mix boosts overall video completion rates for campaigns, solidifying its value as a complementary strategy to social and video advertising.

As advertisers seek innovative ways to engage audiences, Rembrand's technology ensures brand messages are organically woven into content, capturing attention without disruption.

"Creator content has revolutionized the way brands connect with their audiences. The authenticity and relatability of creators resonate deeply with consumers, making their content incredibly powerful," says Nicole Jones, Chief Media Commercial Officer at Kantar, "Now, thanks to Rembrand's technology advertisers have a unique opportunity to leverage product placement within this content, integrating their products into the everyday lives of viewers. This not only enhances brand visibility but also builds trust and engagement in a way that traditional advertising methods often can't achieve – and we at Kantar can help marketers understand the impact of these types of format and how to maximize it."

About Rembrand

Rembrand is the leading In-Scene Media and Virtual Product Placement platform, using AI to seamlessly integrate brands into video content. The company's technology provides a non-intrusive and engaging advertising experience for viewers while delivering increased brand awareness and improved engagement for advertisers. Rembrand works with a vast network of global content owners and media companies to deliver unparalleled reach and scale for its brand partners.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world's top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future.

