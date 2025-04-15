Revelstoke Capital Partners Makes Significant Investment In AOM Infusion

Seeks to Expands Patient Access to Specialty Infusion Therapies

DENVER, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a growth-oriented healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today it completed a recapitalization of AOM Infusion ("AOM" or the "Company"). AOM, a specialty infusion provider focused on chronic therapy management, is the ninth investment from Revelstoke Capital Partners Fund III. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AOM Infusion provides patients with Intravenous Immunoglobulin ("IVIG"), biologics and other therapies, addressing more than 80 different chronic conditions, with long-term treatment administered by skilled infusion nurses. The Company also provides support services, including skilled infusion nursing administration, pharmacy services, referral management, insurance verification and patient education and training.

"Revelstoke strives to partner with strong management teams to build industry-leading companies," said Anthony Hayes, Partner at Revelstoke. "We are impressed by AOM's patient service model and track record of organic growth, and we intend to support the management team through the next phase of the Company's evolution."

"AOM is committed to growth that enhances patient care," said Keyur Mehta, CEO of AOM. "We are excited about the new partnership with Revelstoke, and we look forward to extending our reach by expanding our therapeutic focus areas, deepening our clinical expertise and ensuring that patients receive the highest quality infusion therapy in the most comfortable and cost-effective care settings."

"Specialty infusion represents a high-priority investment focus area for Revelstoke, given the opportunity presented by the ongoing site of care shift and growing infusible drug pipeline," said Eric Hale, Vice President at Revelstoke. "We have tracked AOM over the past few years, and we believe the Company is well-positioned for future success."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors and McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to Revelstoke. Jefferies LLC and Moelis & Company served as financial advisors to AOM.

AOM provides IVIG, biologics and other therapies to patients with chronic conditions. The Company also provides support services, including skilled infusion nursing administration, pharmacy services, referral management, insurance verification and patient education and training. The Company's mission is to provide an exceptional patient experience that improves health and enhances quality of life through our commitment to clinical excellence and personalized infusion care. AOM was founded in 1994 and holds pharmacy licenses in all 50 states.

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services, healthcare technology and health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado, and has approximately $4.8 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 195 acquisitions, which include 30 platform companies and 165 add-on acquisitions.

