Shaping Customer Experiences: The Future Of Mass EV Adoption Takes Center Stage At Hubject's Icnc25

- Christian Hahn, CEO of HubjectBERLIN, GERMANY, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The intercharge network conference (icnc) by Hubject , returns to Berlin's historic Tempelhof Airport on September 2-4, 2025, gathering the architects of tomorrow's eMobility ecosystem. This year's carefully selected theme, "Shaping Customer Experiences: Bridging the Gap to Mass EV Adoption," signals a pivotal industry evolution beyond technical deployment toward seamless charging experiences. As the global interoperability leader in eMobility, Hubject continues its tradition of bringing together the most influential voices in the industry.Reimagining the EV Charging JourneyThe journey to mass EV adoption hinges on empowering customers with choice and control. This year's theme highlights the critical shift focused from providing charging infrastructure to delivering an exceptional customer experience that fosters confidence and loyalty. What was once a focus on core infrastructure deployment must now evolve into creating simple, reliable charging experiences that meet and exceed driver expectations. By bridging the gap between early adopters and the mass market, we can create a charging ecosystem where all drivers feel empowered to embrace eMobility as their preferred choice, free from concerns about charging availability or complexity.This transformation requires a collaborative approach across the entire ecosystem. From charge point operators to automakers, from software providers to energy companies, icnc25 provides the essential forum where these connections happen, and visions become roadmaps.Transforming Technical Innovation into Human ExperienceWhile our industry continues to strengthen and expand charging infrastructure, we must simultaneously prioritize the customer experience. We cannot afford to wait for perfect technology before addressing how drivers interact with our systems. Building on Hubject's experience in enabling seamless charging across networks, icnc25 will explore how advances in interoperability, Plug&Charge technology, more cost and time efficient logistics and advanced multi-platform-communications can create more seamless and reliable experiences today, even as the underlying technology continues to evolve. By improving both infrastructure and user experience in parallel, we can accelerate EV adoption across all demographics.icnc25 will deliver the platform to examine how simplified payment systems, consistent user interfaces, and transparent eRoaming solutions can create the confidence necessary for mainstream consumers to make the switch to electric vehicles without hesitation.Expanded Format Reflects Industry GrowthResponding to the tremendous expansion of both the eMobility ecosystem and participant demand, Hubject has expanded icnc25 to a three-day format for the first time. This strategic extension reflects the industry's remarkable maturation and the growing complexity of topics requiring deeper exploration. The additional day creates valuable space for the 6,000 participants to fully experience all aspects of the conference, from technical demonstrations to networking opportunities. Partners and participants will benefit from more time to forge meaningful connections, discuss emerging technologies, and explore collaborative ventures that drive the industry forward. As electric vehicle mobility continues its rapid evolution across global markets, this expanded format ensures all critical subjects, from customer experience to regulatory developments-receive the focused attention they deserve, further cementing icnc's position as the definitive industry gathering.icnc25: Where Industry Leaders ConnectDates & Location: September 2-4, 2025, at Berlin Tempelhof AirportParticipants: 6,000 industry experts and players from across the eMobility ecosystemStages: Three distinct stages featuring strategic keynotes and technical sessionsSpeakers: 60+ global thought leaders sharing insights and innovationsInnovation Zone: Live demos of innovative charging solutionsTech Village: A deep dive into interoperability, emerging standards, and real-world implementationsJoin Remotely: Elements of icnc25 will be streamed online for those who cannot attend in personNetworking: A renowned evening fostering high-value industry lifetime connections"This year's theme represents a critical inflection point for our ecosystem. As we've collectively established the technical foundation for eMobility, the industry must now unite around creating integrated systems that enable operators to deliver exceptional experiences," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject."The decision to expand icnc to three days reflects both the growing significance of our gathering and the increasing complexity of challenges we must solve together. This additional day gives our community the space needed to collaborate more deeply on turning innovative technology into seamless experiences that accelerate mass adoption."The Ultimate EV Charging Industry GatheringWhat started in a small room as a hackathon in 2011 has grown into the most influential event in the EV charging industry. icnc25 brings together charge point operators, eMobility providers, automakers, startups, policymakers, financial institutions, and technology leaders to collaborate on the future of EV charging. Across its three stages, the conference will feature in-depth discussions on customer experience, policy shifts, and the latest technological advancements shaping the industry.icnc's Innovation Zone will showcase the latest in charging hardware and digital solutions, while the expanded Tech Village will provide hands-on demonstrations of interoperability solutions and new industry standards. The conference's highlight, the Festival of eMobility celebrated evening reception, creates a dynamic space for meaningful conversations and new partnerships.Sponsorship OpportunitiesAMPECO returns as the Platinum Sponsor for icnc25, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the EV charging industry through innovation and collaboration. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking to engage with the global eMobility community and align with Hubject's mission to accelerate EV adoption.Secure Your Place at icnc25Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the most impactful EV charging event of the year. Secure your place at icnc25 by visiting the official website: .

