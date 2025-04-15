Business Reporter: How Can Europe Avoid Getting Left Behind In The Digital Race?
Digital infrastructure, however, cannot be developed or operated without massively investing in training and attracting talent. But the aim is no longer to simply attract talent but also to structure the entire European digital sector by focusing on training, partnerships with schools and public initiative. Europe cannot stay in the digital game if each country is to develop its own technological champions in isolation. There is an urgent need to rally the most promising companies, such as Mistral (France) and Aleph Alpha (Germany) in AI, and provide them with the conditions they need to compete with the global giants.
To learn about why data centres and communication networks matter, read the article .
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
About Data4 Group
Data4 Group finances, designs, constructs and operates its own data centres. Delivered through its data centre campus model, Data4 provides its customers with secure, scalable and high-performance data hosting solutions. Today the company owns and operates 22 data centres across France, Italy, Spain, Poland and serves international cloud operators, major telecom operators, innovative tech companies and multinational corporations within its campuses.
Business Reporter
Press
44 20 8349 6488
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment