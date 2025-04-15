403
Express Analytics Joins The Databricks Partner Program To Advance AI-Powered Data Solutions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Express Analytics, a leading provider of AI-powered analytics and customer intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company. This collaboration will enable Express Analytics to support the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and provide comprehensive white-glove support services to Databricks customers.
This partnership combines Express Analytics' deep expertise in data-driven solutions with Databricks' industry-leading platform, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their AI initiatives.
Key highlights of the partnership:
Supporting Databricks Software: Express Analytics will support Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform, enabling clients to streamline data engineering, data science, and machine learning workflows.
White-Glove Support Services: Express Analytics will provide expert support, including implementation, optimization, and ongoing maintenance, ensuring seamless integration and maximum value for Databricks customers.
Enhanced Data and AI Capabilities: The partnership will empower businesses to build and deploy advanced analytics and AI solutions, driving innovation and improving decision-making.
Focus on Customer Success: Both companies are committed to providing exceptional customer experiences, ensuring clients achieve their data and AI goals.
“We are thrilled to partner with Databricks to bring their cutting-edge Data Intelligence Platform to our clients,” said Jorge Sepúlveda, Chief Revenue Officer at Express Analytics.“This collaboration will enable us to provide comprehensive solutions that help businesses transform their data into actionable insights and drive significant business value.”
Express Analytics focus on helping businesses maximize ROI by providing actionable insights, at the speed of business aligns with Databricks goal of helping companies democratize data and AI.
About Express Analytics
Express Analytics is a leading provider of AI-powered analytics, customer insights, and marketing intelligence solutions. The company helps businesses transform raw data into actionable insights, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth. For more information, visit
About Express Analytics
Express Analytics is a leading provider of AI-powered analytics, customer insights, and marketing intelligence solutions. The company helps businesses transform raw data into actionable insights, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth.
