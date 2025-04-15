Zangazur Corridor Highway Reaches 93% Completion

MENAFN - AzerNews) The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has reported that 93% of the construction of the Horadiz–Jabrayil–Zangilan–Aghband highway, part of the Zangazur Corridor, has been completed,reports.

This strategic project, whose foundation was laid by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, is designed to contribute to the establishment of new economic, transport, and communication links in the region.

The total length of the road is 123.6 km, and its construction has reached 93% completion.

The technical specifications of the Zangazur Corridor ensure high-quality and modern standards. While the total corridor project spans 149.9 km, the main road section is 123.6 km long. Classified as a 1B category road, it allows for high-speed and safe travel. The road width varies between 14 to 21 meters, with the roadbed width ranging from 21.5 to 29.5 meters. The number of traffic lanes ranges from four to six, ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow.

As part of the project, 261 pipes (totaling 16,814 meters), 55 underpasses (3,781 meters), and 28 bridges (2,090 meters) are being constructed. In addition, 3 tunnels with a total length of 12,032 meters are being built along the route.

Construction uses high-quality materials and modern technologies. Major portions of the roadbed, base layers, and pavement work have already been completed. Asphalt work amounts to 950,000 m3, while the volume of earthworks totals 61,646,373 m3, ensuring the road's durability and resilience.

One of the major components of the project is the construction of tunnels. Significant progress has been made in the tunnels designated as T1, T2, and T3, with excavation and shotcrete work now completed.

A total of 28 bridges are being built as part of the project - 16 for water crossings and 12 for road overpasses. Construction on 19 bridges is already complete, with work ongoing on 8 more.

The construction of underpasses, 258 circular pipes, and 42 rectangular pipes has also been finalized.

The Horadiz–Jabrayil–Zangilan–Aghband road project is one of the most significant infrastructure initiatives undertaken by Azerbaijan. It forms part of the Hajigabul–Horadiz–Aghband–Zangezur Corridor highway, which is crucial for connecting other regions of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The construction of the Zangazur Corridor is not merely an infrastructure project; it is also a vital element of regional integration. This road will serve not only to strengthen the transportation network but also to boost regional economic development and reinforce strategic ties. With 93% of construction complete, the project is expected to open new horizons for the region in the near future.

