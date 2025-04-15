Nativeseed Group Enhances Customer Experience Through Investment In Facility, Digital Platform, And Brands

CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NativeSeed Group is elevating its over 45-year legacy of excellence by unveiling substantial investments in a new state-of-the-art Northern California facility, a sophisticated new digital platform at , and a more cohesive brand strategy.

NativeSeed Group's new state-of-the-art, 85,000 square foot facility located in Tracy, CA is equipped with cutting-edge mixing and blending equipment, as well as advanced warehouse process and logistics systems. These investments have substantially expanded processing speed and inventory capacity, which in turn will drive improved product tracking, delivery times, and overall customer service levels.

The investments in the Tracy, CA facility were made in combination with a complete revamping of NativeSeed Group's digital platform. Through this digital presence upgrade, NativeSeed Group has created a unified ecosystem where customers and industry partners can access the company's entire seed inventory on a real-time basis. In addition, the new interface enables customers and native seed stakeholders across the country to connect directly with the company's expert team, facilitating guidance and collaboration on projects of all scales – from focused landowner initiatives to complex restoration efforts. "Our physical and digital transformation completes NativeSeed Group's vision of a fully integrated approach to serve the native seed industry with unparalleled efficiency and expertise," commented Doug Zacharias, Chief Commercial Officer for NativeSeed Group. "We are constantly striving to strengthen the commitment to providing the industry-leading service that has defined our company's reputation for over four decades."

The new facility and digital platform will combine to serve as the point of distribution for all of Northern California and, alongside the two other West Coast locations in Carpinteria, CA and Connell, WA, will now operate under the Pacific Coast Seed brand. Pacific Coast Seed will serve as a one-stop shop for customers seeking native seed, cover crop, and related products. "While we will no longer go to market under the legacy brands of S&S Seed, Environmental Seed Producers, L&H Seeds, and Kamprath, customers will receive the same highest quality product and service under Pacific Coast Seed," explained Rob Wendell, Chief Exectuive Officer of NativeSeed Group. "With our investment in our entire customer experience, from facility to digital interface, to brands, our entire team could not be more excited for the future of NativeSeed Group."

For more information, please contact Doug Zacharias at NativeSeed Group ([email protected] ) or Michelle Ryan at Heartwood Partners ([email protected] ).

About NativeSeed Group:

For several decades, NativeSeed Group (NSG) has been the go-to resource for native seeds, as the largest supplier to federal and state agencies, NGOs, and private landowners throughout California and the West. NSG, through several thousand acres of native seed production and the largest network of wildland seed collection capabilities in the West, carries the industry's most diverse range of local ecotype seed for complex, large-scale conservation. Learn more at .

SOURCE NativeSeed Group

