Blockchain & AI B2B Days: Ghanaian Startups Embrace Côte D’Ivoire’S Digital Momentum

The Blockchain&AI B2B Days, held on April 8–9, 2025 at the Postel 2001 building in Abidjan, marked a major milestone in West Africa's digital transformation journey. Organized by the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) ( ), the event gathered participants from across Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, France, Belgium, and Seychelles, including startup founders, corporate leaders, policy-makers, etc.

Supported by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands under the Netherlands Trust Fund V – Ghana Tech Project, the event was designed to foster cross-border collaboration and elevate Africa's positioning in blockchain and AI-driven innovation.

“These two days were meant to create a space of convergence for talents, ideas, institutions, and opportunities in a digitally transforming Africa. Blockchain and AI are not reserved for global powers - they are tools we must embrace and adapt to build inclusive, competitive, and sustainable solutions. This is the spirit of our regional strategy, and the drive behind the upcoming Abidjan Blockchain Week in July 2025.”

- Sonia Toro, Executive Director, EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce

Key Moments

- Opening keynote by Kounandi Stéphane Coulibaly, Director of Innovation, Startups&Private Sector – Ministry of Digital Transition and Digitalisation of Côte d'Ivoire.

- A powerful panel discussion on the opportunities and challenges of AI and blockchain in Africa, featuring leaders from ITC Ghana, Binance Africa, StratejAI, and the EUACC.

- A live testimony on the Ivorian business climate from Mohamed Sounkere, CEO of VEONE.

- A dynamic pitching session showcasing 9 startups from Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire building blockchain and AI-based solutions.

- An immersive excursion at VITIB Technopole in Grand-Bassam, reserved for a select delegation of 30 participants (among more than 65 expressions of interest).

Figures that Matter

- 384 B2B meetings successfully held:

- 155 on Day 1

- 229 on Day 2

- 30 participants selected for the VITIB excursion

- 9 startups selected to pitch their solutions live

Pitching Awards – Spotlight on the Winners

1. Digitech (Côte d'Ivoire) – the most scalable solution

2. Npontu (Ghana) – Most innovative use of blockchain and/or IA

3. Farafinah Kanu (Akwabaci ) (Côte d'Ivoire) – Jury's favorite

“Blockchain is more than a revolutionary technology - it is a powerful driver of transparency, security, efficiency, and innovation. By investing in Blockchain&AI technologies today, we lay the foundation for a strong, ethical, and globally competitive Ivorian economy.”

- Kounandi Stéphane Coulibaly, Ministry of Digital Transition, Côte d'Ivoire

Sponsor Recognition

The event was made possible thanks to the support of:

- Binance Africa (Main Sponsor)

- VEONE (Testimonial Partner)

- VITIB Technopole (Excursion Host&Sponsor)

“Blockchain and AI are at the forefront of Africa's digital revolution, transforming industries and driving economic growth. At Binance, we're proud to support initiatives like the Blockchain&AI B2B event, fostering cross-border innovation and partnerships. Together, we can unlock new opportunities for startups and accelerate Africa's digital future.”

- Anointing Ngoa Atangana, Head of Operations, Francophone Africa – Binance

What's Next

The Blockchain&AI B2B Days set the stage for the Abidjan Blockchain Week, to be held in July 2025 within the framework of the Ivoire Tech Forum, under the patronage of the Ministry of Digital Transition and Digitalisation.

Please find here a full post-event report and photo gallery:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC).

For media inquiries, partnerships, or future collaborations, please contact:

...

