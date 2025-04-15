403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Samsung Electronics Unveils ‘AI Home’ Vision at Welcome to Bespoke AI Event
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – April 14, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled its refreshed “AI Home” vision and innovative appliance lineup at its global launch event, Welcome to Bespoke AI, in Seoul, Korea. With a focus on providing a more secure and intuitive user experience, the company introduced an AI Home experience, showcasing advanced AI features and a wider range of screen-enabled appliances.
Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, opened the global press conference by introducing the company’s vision for creating an AI Home that harmoniously connects various devices and, as a result, caters to user needs in every room of the home.
"Through our Bespoke AI appliances, Samsung has brought an AI Home to life that not only enhances everyday convenience but also enables energy savings and care," said Jeong Seung Moon. "We will continue to expand the advanced AI Home to more households, leveraging smart screens, Bixby and Knox security."
The 2025 Bespoke AI Appliance Lineup
During the event, Samsung introduced its Bespoke AI appliances for 2025, which bring new and innovative functionalities to solve users’ difficult problems.
At the heart of the company’s vision is the AI Home display. Built upon the innovation of the first introduction of the AI Home display last year, the AI Home with new size options has been expanded to a broad range of new products, such as Bespoke AI Refrigerators, the Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, Washers, and Dryers.
The 9-inch AI Home screen on the Bespoke AI Refrigerator lineup increases consumers’ options by offering a similar experience to what’s available on the larger AI Family Hub™ screen. With the upgraded AI Vision Inside, food management has been enhanced with new features such as automatic recognition of processed food items, for models with the AI Family Hub™ and those with the AI Home. Through the 7-inch AI Home in the Bespoke AI Laundry, users can intuitively control the washing and drying cycles, as well as monitor and control other connected devices.
Moreover, the new Bespoke AI appliances bring enhanced features that adapt to consumer needs. For example, the Bespoke AI Hybrid Refrigerator utilizes AI to efficiently cool the inside of the fridge, detecting its current status and predicting internal temperature changes to effectively adapt cooling.
The Bespoke AI Laundry includes new functions to enhance consumer convenience, with new standalone models that have upgraded AI Wash and AI Dry to AI Wash+ and AI Dry+, as well as models to be launched in Europe, using up to 55% less energy than class A minimum requirements for the washer. Also, Samsung unveiled the new Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, which is the first ever vented combo in its class. It significantly reduces drying time, finishing both washing and drying in 68 minutes with its Super Speed cycle.
Samsung is continuing to innovate its vacuum cleaner lineup, as well. The cordless stick vacuum cleaner, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, will be launched with the world's most powerful suction power of up to 400W. The upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0 classifies more diverse environments like corners and the type of carpets for improved cleaning performance.
Samsung also revealed the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra. Not only is the robot vacuum cleaner designed to climb thresholds, but it is also enhanced with AI Object Recognition for complex environments, which can recognize obstacles as small as 1cm, and even transparent liquids for better cleaning results. And when it encounters corners or walls, the brush pops out, allowing it to clean areas that can be difficult for typical robot vacuum cleaners to deal with.
Samsung Home Appliances Bring Easy to Use, Care and Saving to Consumers
Samsung elaborated further on its “AI Home” vision and its commitment to integrating AI across the connected experience to cater to diverse lifestyles — through the core benefits of Easy to Use, Care and Saving.
Thanks to the adoption of the AI Home display, users will find it easier than ever to engage with the full functionality of their Bespoke AI appliances. The smart screen is now an even better central control hub, even connecting third party devices through SmartThings without the need for a separate hub device. Users can also utilize features like the refrigerators’ Daily Board to receive personalized information and better manage their day — or use Map View to effortlessly monitor and control other connected devices.
The upgraded Bixby allows for easier control of appliances through voice commands and enhances usability through new features like Voice ID. It personalizes services by recognizing the user’s voice, automatically switching to the Samsung account of the speaker and showing their calendar on the screen. And if that person also uses the low vision option on their Galaxy smartphone, it will be automatically synced to the screen for a better viewing experience.
New SmartThings services were also introduced during the event, including Family Care, which sends an alert to other family members if a user's movement is not detected at the set time — or if there is no activity for a certain amount of time after the last activity. It is also possible to use the robot vacuum cleaner to look for signs of an emergency, with all of this functionality being tightly secured by Samsung Knox.
Continued Efforts To Deliver Reliable Experiences
To complete its “AI Home” vision for 2025, Samsung shone a light on how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation, prioritizing a trusted experience for users.
First, Samsung will apply enhanced Knox security to devices across the lineup so that users will be able to enjoy their AI Home experience with peace of mind. This year in particular, Trust Chain, which is part of Knox Matrix, is applied to all Wi-Fi enabled appliances launching in 2025. Users can continuously monitor products’ security status in real time through the dashboard.
Knox Vault is also applied to home appliances for the first time, storing particularly sensitive user information, such as passwords and authentication information, in a separate hardware chip to ensure protection. Furthermore, to protect against the potential of future quantum attacks, Samsung’s security is also equipped with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), a part of Knox Matrix Credential Sync, for its screen-applied products.
Another key priority for Samsung is making sure that customers can use the latest software features on their existing appliances without buying new ones. With Smart Forward, the software update service through SmartThings, Samsung continuously updates its appliances with new features to enhance the consumer experience.
Samsung is also actively improving product maintenance. SmartThings Home Care utilizes AI to diagnose each appliance’s status, and if signs of malfunction are detected, it sends a notification in advance. In addition, a technical support representative can provide guidance on remote measures based on pre-diagnosis results. This support feature has already expanded to more countries, including France, Netherlands, and Canada, following Korea and the United States.
By integrating all of these wide-ranging initiatives, Samsung aims to create safer and more reliable smart home experiences that users can enjoy with comfort and peace of mind.
Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, opened the global press conference by introducing the company’s vision for creating an AI Home that harmoniously connects various devices and, as a result, caters to user needs in every room of the home.
"Through our Bespoke AI appliances, Samsung has brought an AI Home to life that not only enhances everyday convenience but also enables energy savings and care," said Jeong Seung Moon. "We will continue to expand the advanced AI Home to more households, leveraging smart screens, Bixby and Knox security."
The 2025 Bespoke AI Appliance Lineup
During the event, Samsung introduced its Bespoke AI appliances for 2025, which bring new and innovative functionalities to solve users’ difficult problems.
At the heart of the company’s vision is the AI Home display. Built upon the innovation of the first introduction of the AI Home display last year, the AI Home with new size options has been expanded to a broad range of new products, such as Bespoke AI Refrigerators, the Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, Washers, and Dryers.
The 9-inch AI Home screen on the Bespoke AI Refrigerator lineup increases consumers’ options by offering a similar experience to what’s available on the larger AI Family Hub™ screen. With the upgraded AI Vision Inside, food management has been enhanced with new features such as automatic recognition of processed food items, for models with the AI Family Hub™ and those with the AI Home. Through the 7-inch AI Home in the Bespoke AI Laundry, users can intuitively control the washing and drying cycles, as well as monitor and control other connected devices.
Moreover, the new Bespoke AI appliances bring enhanced features that adapt to consumer needs. For example, the Bespoke AI Hybrid Refrigerator utilizes AI to efficiently cool the inside of the fridge, detecting its current status and predicting internal temperature changes to effectively adapt cooling.
The Bespoke AI Laundry includes new functions to enhance consumer convenience, with new standalone models that have upgraded AI Wash and AI Dry to AI Wash+ and AI Dry+, as well as models to be launched in Europe, using up to 55% less energy than class A minimum requirements for the washer. Also, Samsung unveiled the new Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, which is the first ever vented combo in its class. It significantly reduces drying time, finishing both washing and drying in 68 minutes with its Super Speed cycle.
Samsung is continuing to innovate its vacuum cleaner lineup, as well. The cordless stick vacuum cleaner, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, will be launched with the world's most powerful suction power of up to 400W. The upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0 classifies more diverse environments like corners and the type of carpets for improved cleaning performance.
Samsung also revealed the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra. Not only is the robot vacuum cleaner designed to climb thresholds, but it is also enhanced with AI Object Recognition for complex environments, which can recognize obstacles as small as 1cm, and even transparent liquids for better cleaning results. And when it encounters corners or walls, the brush pops out, allowing it to clean areas that can be difficult for typical robot vacuum cleaners to deal with.
Samsung Home Appliances Bring Easy to Use, Care and Saving to Consumers
Samsung elaborated further on its “AI Home” vision and its commitment to integrating AI across the connected experience to cater to diverse lifestyles — through the core benefits of Easy to Use, Care and Saving.
Thanks to the adoption of the AI Home display, users will find it easier than ever to engage with the full functionality of their Bespoke AI appliances. The smart screen is now an even better central control hub, even connecting third party devices through SmartThings without the need for a separate hub device. Users can also utilize features like the refrigerators’ Daily Board to receive personalized information and better manage their day — or use Map View to effortlessly monitor and control other connected devices.
The upgraded Bixby allows for easier control of appliances through voice commands and enhances usability through new features like Voice ID. It personalizes services by recognizing the user’s voice, automatically switching to the Samsung account of the speaker and showing their calendar on the screen. And if that person also uses the low vision option on their Galaxy smartphone, it will be automatically synced to the screen for a better viewing experience.
New SmartThings services were also introduced during the event, including Family Care, which sends an alert to other family members if a user's movement is not detected at the set time — or if there is no activity for a certain amount of time after the last activity. It is also possible to use the robot vacuum cleaner to look for signs of an emergency, with all of this functionality being tightly secured by Samsung Knox.
Continued Efforts To Deliver Reliable Experiences
To complete its “AI Home” vision for 2025, Samsung shone a light on how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation, prioritizing a trusted experience for users.
First, Samsung will apply enhanced Knox security to devices across the lineup so that users will be able to enjoy their AI Home experience with peace of mind. This year in particular, Trust Chain, which is part of Knox Matrix, is applied to all Wi-Fi enabled appliances launching in 2025. Users can continuously monitor products’ security status in real time through the dashboard.
Knox Vault is also applied to home appliances for the first time, storing particularly sensitive user information, such as passwords and authentication information, in a separate hardware chip to ensure protection. Furthermore, to protect against the potential of future quantum attacks, Samsung’s security is also equipped with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), a part of Knox Matrix Credential Sync, for its screen-applied products.
Another key priority for Samsung is making sure that customers can use the latest software features on their existing appliances without buying new ones. With Smart Forward, the software update service through SmartThings, Samsung continuously updates its appliances with new features to enhance the consumer experience.
Samsung is also actively improving product maintenance. SmartThings Home Care utilizes AI to diagnose each appliance’s status, and if signs of malfunction are detected, it sends a notification in advance. In addition, a technical support representative can provide guidance on remote measures based on pre-diagnosis results. This support feature has already expanded to more countries, including France, Netherlands, and Canada, following Korea and the United States.
By integrating all of these wide-ranging initiatives, Samsung aims to create safer and more reliable smart home experiences that users can enjoy with comfort and peace of mind.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment