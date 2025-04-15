Miro Karttunen Appointed Managing Director Of Colliers In Finland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leader to accelerate expansion of Property Management services across the Nordics

LONDON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers announced today that Miro Karttunen will become the Managing Director (MD) of Colliers in Finland, effective 1 August 2025. Karttunen will extend Colliers' position as the market leader for client service excellence with a focus on strengthening Property Management services, driving strategic collaboration with the broader Nordics and EMEA region and fostering a high-performance culture. This leadership transition follows Ari Vanhanen's announcement of his intention to retire as CEO of Finland.

Karttunen, an experienced leader in the real estate industry, has a proven track record for driving business growth and creating high-performing teams. At CapMan Real Estate, he led the operational strategy for residential funds across the Nordics. Previously, he spent 13 years at Newsec Property Asset Management, where he most recently served as Managing Director, concentrating on developing the company's Nordic strategy, enhancing employee engagement and advancing the operational development of strategic accounts.

Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO, Colliers EMEA, said:“Miro's appointment is crucial as we aim to enhance our Property Management services throughout the Nordic region. He has a dynamic approach to leadership, as well as experience in driving expansion within the international investor sector, that will be invaluable for delivering robust and profitable growth.”

Vanhanen remains with Colliers in Finland as an advisory board member until the end of 2025 and will support Karttunen during the transition. Karttunen will join the leadership team of Colliers' Nordic region and working closely with his counterparts in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, will have the strategic remit to expand Property Management services across the Nordics.

Amel-Azizpour continued,“I am immensely grateful to Ari for his leadership of our Finnish business over the last six years and his ongoing commitment to accelerate our success in a different capacity.”

Commenting on his appointment, Karttunen said:“I am delighted to be appointed the MD of Colliers in Finland. Colliers' strong market presence and reputation for delivering exceptional client results in Finland, the Nordics, and globally are significant attractions for me. I look forward to working alongside enterprising leaders and professionals across EMEA to unlock opportunities for our clients.”

​​Media Contact​:

Anna Silkstone

Head of Content, EMEA

...

​​About​ Colliers

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , X @Colliers or LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at