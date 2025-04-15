Wet Wipes Market Report 2025 | Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, Forecast To 2034 | Retailers Expand Private-Label Offerings To Meet Price-Conscious Demand Without Sacrificing Quality
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research Approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Pricing analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Key news & initiatives
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Manufacturers
3.8 Distributors
3.9 Retailers
3.10 Impact forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 The growing emphasis on hygiene
3.10.1.2 Convenience and portability trends
3.10.1.3 Health regulations and standards
3.10.1.4 Growing hospitality sector
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 Regulatory pressures
3.10.2.2 Market saturation and competition
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Consumer buying behavior
3.13 Porter's analysis
3.14 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Personal care wet wipes
5.2.1 Face wipes
5.2.2 Body wipes
5.2.3 Intimate wipes
5.2.4 Baby wipes
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Household wet wipes
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cotton
6.3 Non-woven fabrics
6.4 Woven fabrics
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Packaging Size, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Upto 50 wipes
8.3 50-100 wipes
8.4 More than 100 wipes
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Individual
9.3 Commercial
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.2.1 E-commerce
10.2.2 Company websites
10.3 Offline
10.3.1 Supermarkets
10.3.2 Individual stores
10.3.3 Dollar stores
10.3.4 Others (specialty stores, etc.)
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 The U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 UAE
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Beiersdorf
12.2 Cascades
12.3 Clorox
12.4 Essity
12.5 Estee Lauder
12.6 Johnson & Johnson
12.7 Kimberly-Clark
12.8 Kirkland Signature
12.9 Nice-Pak Products
12.10 PDI
12.11 Procter & Gamble
12.12 Reckitt Benckiser
12.13 Sani Professional
12.14 Seventh Generation
12.15 Unilever
