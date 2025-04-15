Medalstudio Expands To The USA With New Operations In Illinois

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MedalStudio expands to the US with a new Illinois base, offering locally made, high-quality custom medals for events, schools, sports, and businesses.

- Glen WithefordHULL, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MedalStudio, a leading provider of high-quality custom medals, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the United States. With a brand-new operation based in Villa Park, Illinois, MedalStudio USA will bring the same dedication to craftsmanship, personalization, and excellence that has made the UK business a trusted name in the industry.Since its founding in 2016, MedalStudio has proudly designed and produced over 200,000 personalized medals annually for sporting events, corporate recognition programs, and more. Known for its innovative designs, artisan craftsmanship, and fast turnaround times, MedalStudio has built a reputation for delivering exceptional medals and awards to customers across the UK and Europe. Now, the company is bringing that expertise to the US market with local manufacturing and a dedicated management team.“We are incredibly excited to launch MedalStudio USA and serve customers across America with the same passion and quality we've built our reputation on,” said Glen Witheford, Founder of MedalStudio UK .“This expansion allows us to offer fast lead times, local production, and a seamless experience for US event organizers looking for premium custom medals.”MedalStudio USA will specialize in custom medals tailored to the unique needs of event organizers, schools, businesses, and sports teams.“Our goal has always been to create meaningful, high-quality medals that make every event special,” added Glen.“With our new US facility, we can serve our American customers more efficiently while maintaining the same standards of excellence that define MedalStudio.”For more information about MedalStudio USA or to place an order, visit medalstudio or contact ....

